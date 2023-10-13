How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 8 (results Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (7-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 19

Advertisement

2. SIERRA CANYON (8-0); def. Bishop Alemany, 47-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Oct. 20

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. Mater Dei, 28-0; at JSerra, Oct. 20

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 62-14 (Thur.); at Murrieta Valley, Oct. 20

5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-1); def. Cabrillo, 50-6; vs. Compton at Veterans Stadium, Oct. 20

6. JSERRA (4-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 34-31; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 20

7. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 49-0; at Damien, Oct. 20

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3); def. Servite, 36-33; vs. Mater Dei at Orange Coast College, Oct. 19

9. PALOS VERDES (8-0); def. Redondo, 42-0; vs. Culver City, Oct. 20

10. MISSION VIEJO (5-3); lost to San Clemente, 20-10; at Tesoro, Oct. 20

11. GARDENA SERRA (6-2); def. Bishop Amat, 48-28; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 20

12. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2); def. vs. Corona del Mar, 69-14; at Huntington Beach, Oct. 20

13. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Chaparral, 36-35; vs. Corona Centennial, Oct. 20

14. SAN CLEMENTE (7-1); def. Mission Viejo, 20-10; at Capistrano Valley, Oct. 20

15. SANTA MARGARITA (4-3); def. JSerra, 34-31; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Oct. 20

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. Westlake, 41-14; vs. Simi Valley, Oct. 20

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0); idle; at Rio Mesa, Oct. 20

18. VILLA PARK (7-1); lost to Foothill, 22-21 (Thur.); vs. Yorba Linda at El Modena, Oct. 20

19. DAMIEN (8-0); idle; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 20

20. SERVITE (4-4); lost to Orange Lutheran, 36-33; vs. Santa Margarita at Cerritos College, Oct. 20

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-0); def. El Toro, 57-7; vs. Trabuco Hills, Oct. 20

22. WARREN (6-2); def. Downey, 28-21; vs. La Mirada, Oct. 20

23. VALENCIA (7-1); idle; vs. Hart, Oct. 20

24. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 62-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 20

25. UPLAND (6-2); def. Etiwanda, 42-28; at Chino Hills, Oct. 20