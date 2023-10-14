Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City Section top-10 rankings

Carson High sophomore receiver Craig Walker breaks down the sideline.
Sophomore receiver Craig Walker and Carson High will face Gardena on Friday in a Marine League showdown.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 8:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (6-2); 49-0 win over El Camino Real.

2. GARFIELD (7-1); 69-0 win over South East.

3. CARSON (8-0); Faces Gardena on Friday.

4. FRANKLIN (5-2-1); 41-0 rout of Wilson.

5. GARDENA (7-1); Close loss to Banning.

6. GRANADA HILLS (5-2-1); Darrell Stanley rushed for 147 yards in four carries in 62-22 win over Taft

7. PALISADES (6-2); Still on track to win Western League title.

8. BANNING (4-4); Quarterback Robert Guerrero comes through for Pilots.

9. SAN PEDRO (3-4); 35-26 win over Narbonne.

10. NARBONNE (4-5); Tough loss to San Pedro.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement