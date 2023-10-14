High school football: City Section top-10 rankings

8. BANNING (4-4); Quarterback Robert Guerrero comes through for Pilots.

7. PALISADES (6-2); Still on track to win Western League title.

6. GRANADA HILLS (5-2-1); Darrell Stanley rushed for 147 yards in four carries in 62-22 win over Taft

Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 8:

Sophomore receiver Craig Walker and Carson High will face Gardena on Friday in a Marine League showdown.

