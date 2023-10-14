High school football: City Section top-10 rankings
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 8:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment
1. BIRMINGHAM (6-2); 49-0 win over El Camino Real.
2. GARFIELD (7-1); 69-0 win over South East.
3. CARSON (8-0); Faces Gardena on Friday.
4. FRANKLIN (5-2-1); 41-0 rout of Wilson.
5. GARDENA (7-1); Close loss to Banning.
6. GRANADA HILLS (5-2-1); Darrell Stanley rushed for 147 yards in four carries in 62-22 win over Taft
7. PALISADES (6-2); Still on track to win Western League title.
8. BANNING (4-4); Quarterback Robert Guerrero comes through for Pilots.
9. SAN PEDRO (3-4); 35-26 win over Narbonne.
10. NARBONNE (4-5); Tough loss to San Pedro.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.