High school football top performers for Week 8

St. John Bosco High running back Cameron Jones bursts through the Mater Dei defensive line during a win on Friday night.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Alonzo Esparza, Los Alamitos: Passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in win over Corona del Mar.

Advertisement

—Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Completed 15 of 16 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.

—John Sanders, St. Francis: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two scores and caught a touchdown in win over Cathedral.

RUSHING

—Aiden Rubin, San Clemente: Gained 239 yards in 28 carries and scored one touchdown in win over Mission Viejo.

—Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 217 yards in win over Newport Harbor.

—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Gained 226 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.

—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.

—Cameron Jones, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 134 yards and had two touchdowns in a win over Mater Dei.

RECEIVING

—Jordan Anderson, Newport Harbor: Caught 16 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown in loss to Edison.

—Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Scored four touchdowns in win over JSerra.

DEFENSE

—Matt Perez, St. Bonaventure: Had two sacks and eight tackles in win over Simi Valley.

—Matai Tagoa’i, San Clemente: Had two sacks in win over Mission Viejo.

—Ishmael Gibbs, Chaminade: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

—Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew: Had four sacks, including a fumble recovery for touchdown, in win over Dymally.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Roberto Salazar of Crenshaw kicked the winning field goal last night vs. Dorsey and celebrates with his sister. Photo by Robert Helfman. pic.twitter.com/G5zTZNqVE8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 14, 2023

—Roberto Salazar, Crenshaw: Made game-winning field goal in final seconds of victory over Dorsey.

—Christian Pena, Bellflower: Had three consecutive successful onside kicks in win over Paramount.