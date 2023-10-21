High school football: City Section top-10 rankings

10. NARBONNE (4-5); Showdown with Gardena on Friday.

9. BANNING (4-5); Rivalry game vs. Carson on Friday.

6. GRANADA HILLS (6-2-1); Highlanders headed for second place in West Valley League.

3. GARDENA (8-1); Monty Gilbreath is coach of the year material.

2. GARFIELD (8-1); Bulldogs face Roosevelt in East L.A. Classic on Friday.

Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 9:

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Running back Teralle Watson led Palisades to win over Venice on Friday night.

