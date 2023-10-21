High school football: City Section top-10 rankings
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 9:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment
1. BIRMINGHAM (7-2); Patriots have a 38-game City Section winning streak.
2. GARFIELD (8-1); Bulldogs face Roosevelt in East L.A. Classic on Friday.
3. GARDENA (8-1); Monty Gilbreath is coach of the year material.
4. CARSON (8-1); Lost to Gardena 27-7.
5. FRANKLIN (6-2-1); 42-6 win over Marshall.
6. GRANADA HILLS (6-2-1); Highlanders headed for second place in West Valley League.
7. PALISADES (7-2); Dolphins earn 28-24 win over Venice.
8. SAN PEDRO (5-4); 42-20 win over Banning.
9. BANNING (4-5); Rivalry game vs. Carson on Friday.
10. NARBONNE (4-5); Showdown with Gardena on Friday.
