High School Sports

High school football: City Section top-10 rankings

Palisades running back Teralle Watson finds room to run against Venice.
Running back Teralle Watson led Palisades to win over Venice on Friday night.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 9:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (7-2); Patriots have a 38-game City Section winning streak.

2. GARFIELD (8-1); Bulldogs face Roosevelt in East L.A. Classic on Friday.

3. GARDENA (8-1); Monty Gilbreath is coach of the year material.

4. CARSON (8-1); Lost to Gardena 27-7.

5. FRANKLIN (6-2-1); 42-6 win over Marshall.

6. GRANADA HILLS (6-2-1); Highlanders headed for second place in West Valley League.

7. PALISADES (7-2); Dolphins earn 28-24 win over Venice.

8. SAN PEDRO (5-4); 42-20 win over Banning.

9. BANNING (4-5); Rivalry game vs. Carson on Friday.

10. NARBONNE (4-5); Showdown with Gardena on Friday.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

