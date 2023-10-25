Top high school football games in the Southland for Week 10

Analyzing the top high school football game this week:

FRIDAY

Roosevelt (4-5) vs. Garfield (8-1) at East Los Angeles College, 7 p.m.

The East L.A. Classic history says to throw out the records because it’s about executing in a loud, once-in-a-year environment. But Garfield remains the heavy favorite behind an offense averaging 52 points a game. Roosevelt’s double-wing attack is getting better, but Garfield’s offense just has too many big-play players. The pick: Garfield.

Edison (6-3, 4-0) vs. Los Alamitos (7-2, 4-0) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos has scored 60 or more points in its last three games. Running back Anthony League is finally healthy and averaging 9.4 yards a carry. Edison has its own top running back in Julius Gillick, who has rushed for 1,403 yards. The pick: Los Alamitos.