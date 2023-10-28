Football: City Section playoff pairings
The City Section released the football playoff pairings on Sunday. Here are the Open Division and Division I matchups:
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
#8 Narbonne at #1 Birmingham
#5 Granada Hills at #4 Carson
#6 Palisades at #3 Gardena
#7 San Pedro at #2 Garfield
NOTES: Semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Santee at #1 Banning
#9 Kennedy at #8 Cleveland
#12 Legacy at #5 Dymally
#13 El Camino Real at #4 Dorsey
#14 Marquez at #3 Crenshaw
#11 Huntington Parks at # 6 Venice
#10 King/Drew at # 7 Hamilton
#15 Manual Arts at #2 Franklin
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 9; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Bernstein at #1 Arleta
#9 Fairfax at #8 Panorama
#12 Taft at #5 Eagle Rock
#13 Sylmar at #4 Angelou
#14 Hollywood at #3 San Fernando
#11 Roosevelt at # 6 Wilson
#10 Westchester at # 7 Lincoln
#15 Poly at #2 Chatsworth
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 9; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round
Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Rivera at #1 Bell
#9 Los Angeles at #8 Fremont
#12 Marshall at #5 Verdugo Hills
#13 Monroe at #4 Jordan
#14 Van Nuys at #3 Chavez
#11 Grant at # 6 South East
#10 North Hollywood at # 7 University
#15 Hawkins at #2 Washington Prep
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 9; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.
8 MAN
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Valley Oaks CES at #1 Fulton
#5 Sherman Oaks CES at #4 USC Hybrid
#6 East Valley at #3 Animo Robinson
#7 Discovery at #2 New Designs University Park
NOTES: Semifinals are Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.; the championship game is 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Birmingham.
