High School Sports

Football: City Section playoff pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
The City Section released the football playoff pairings on Sunday. Here are the Open Division and Division I matchups:

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

#8 Narbonne at #1 Birmingham

#5 Granada Hills at #4 Carson

#6 Palisades at #3 Gardena

#7 San Pedro at #2 Garfield

NOTES: Semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Santee at #1 Banning

#9 Kennedy at #8 Cleveland

#12 Legacy at #5 Dymally

#13 El Camino Real at #4 Dorsey

#14 Marquez at #3 Crenshaw

#11 Huntington Parks at # 6 Venice

#10 King/Drew at # 7 Hamilton

#15 Manual Arts at #2 Franklin

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 9; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Bernstein at #1 Arleta

#9 Fairfax at #8 Panorama

#12 Taft at #5 Eagle Rock

#13 Sylmar at #4 Angelou

#14 Hollywood at #3 San Fernando

#11 Roosevelt at # 6 Wilson

#10 Westchester at # 7 Lincoln

#15 Poly at #2 Chatsworth

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 9; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

First round

Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Rivera at #1 Bell

#9 Los Angeles at #8 Fremont

#12 Marshall at #5 Verdugo Hills

#13 Monroe at #4 Jordan

#14 Van Nuys at #3 Chavez

#11 Grant at # 6 South East

#10 North Hollywood at # 7 University

#15 Hawkins at #2 Washington Prep

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 9; semifinals are Nov. 17 and the championship game is TBD. All games are 7 p.m.

8 MAN

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Valley Oaks CES at #1 Fulton

#5 Sherman Oaks CES at #4 USC Hybrid

#6 East Valley at #3 Animo Robinson

#7 Discovery at #2 New Designs University Park

NOTES: Semifinals are Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.; the championship game is 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Birmingham.

