High School Sports

Girls’ flag football: City Section playoff pairings

Roosevelt's Ariana Flores, right escapes a tackle attempt by Garfield's Izabella Marquez.
Roosevelt’s Ariana Flores, right escapes a tackle attempt by Garfield’s Izabella Marquez during the East L.A. Classic game on Friday afternoon.
(Ringo Chiu/For De Los)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The City Section released the girls’ flag football playoff pairings on Sunday. Here are the Open Division and Division I matchups:

OPEN DIVISION

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Leadership Academy at #1 San Pedro

#9 Narbonne at #8 King/Drew

#13 Westchester at #4 Eagle Rock

#12 University at #5 Franklin

#15 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Crenshaw

#10 Bell at # 7 Birmingham

#14 Legacy at # 3 Marshall

#11 San Fernando at #6 Mendez

DIVISION I

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Roosevelt at #1 Leadership Academy

#9 Garfield at #8 Arleta

#13 Van Nuys at #4 Valor Academy

#12 Dorsey at #5 Sylmar

#15 Santee at #2 Washington Prep

#10 Verdugo Hills at # 7 WISH Academy

#14 Sherman Oaks CES at # 3 Rise Kohyang

#11 Cleveland at #6 Jefferson

NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 8; semifinals are Nov. 15 and the championship games are Nov. 18. All games are 3 p.m.

High School Sports

