Girls’ flag football: City Section playoff pairings
The City Section released the girls’ flag football playoff pairings on Sunday. Here are the Open Division and Division I matchups:
OPEN DIVISION
Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Leadership Academy at #1 San Pedro
#9 Narbonne at #8 King/Drew
#13 Westchester at #4 Eagle Rock
#12 University at #5 Franklin
#15 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Crenshaw
#10 Bell at # 7 Birmingham
#14 Legacy at # 3 Marshall
#11 San Fernando at #6 Mendez
DIVISION I
Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Roosevelt at #1 Leadership Academy
#9 Garfield at #8 Arleta
#13 Van Nuys at #4 Valor Academy
#12 Dorsey at #5 Sylmar
#15 Santee at #2 Washington Prep
#10 Verdugo Hills at # 7 WISH Academy
#14 Sherman Oaks CES at # 3 Rise Kohyang
#11 Cleveland at #6 Jefferson
NOTES: Quarterfinals are Nov. 8; semifinals are Nov. 15 and the championship games are Nov. 18. All games are 3 p.m.
