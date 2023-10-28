High school football top performers for Week 10
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:
PASSING
—Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Passed for 438 yards and four touchdowns in win over Norco.
—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: Passed for 396 yards and six touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.
—Bryan Wilson, Eastvale Roosevelt: Passed for 349 yards and six touchdowns plus ran for two touchdowns in loss to Chaparral.
—Dash Beierly, Chaparral: Passed for 274 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns in win over Roosevelt.
RUSHING
—Luke Cochran, Moorpark: Rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns in win over Moorpark.
—Darrell Stanley, Granada Hills: Had nine carries for 221 yards and four touchdowns in win over Chatsworth.
—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and had two other touchdowns in win over Bishop Alemany.
—Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: Gained 164 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
RECEIVING
—Kory Hall, Cleveland: Caught three passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, returned an interception for touchdown in win over El Camino Real.
—Blake Lowe, Chaparral: Caught five passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in win over Eastvale Roosevelt.
DEFENSE
—Evan Fanner, Oaks Christian: Had 10 tackles in a victory over St. Bonaventure.
—Juan Ramirez, Maya Angelou: Had four tackles for losses in win over West Adams that gave Angelou a 10-0 record.
SPECIAL TEAMS
—Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade: Made field goals from 50 and 47 yards in loss to Sierra Canyon.
—Mark Hyan, Loyola: Kicked field goals of 40 and 21 yards in win over Cathedral.
