High school football top performers for Week 10

Gardena Serra running back Cincere Rhaney, seen here against Orange Lutheran, had three touchdowns against Bishop Alemany on Friday.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Passed for 438 yards and four touchdowns in win over Norco.

—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: Passed for 396 yards and six touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.

—Bryan Wilson, Eastvale Roosevelt: Passed for 349 yards and six touchdowns plus ran for two touchdowns in loss to Chaparral.

—Dash Beierly, Chaparral: Passed for 274 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns in win over Roosevelt.

RUSHING

—Luke Cochran, Moorpark: Rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns in win over Moorpark.

—Darrell Stanley, Granada Hills: Had nine carries for 221 yards and four touchdowns in win over Chatsworth.

—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and had two other touchdowns in win over Bishop Alemany.

—Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: Gained 164 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

RECEIVING

—Kory Hall, Cleveland: Caught three passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, returned an interception for touchdown in win over El Camino Real.

—Blake Lowe, Chaparral: Caught five passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in win over Eastvale Roosevelt.

DEFENSE

—Evan Fanner, Oaks Christian: Had 10 tackles in a victory over St. Bonaventure.

—Juan Ramirez, Maya Angelou: Had four tackles for losses in win over West Adams that gave Angelou a 10-0 record.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade: Made field goals from 50 and 47 yards in loss to Sierra Canyon.

—Mark Hyan, Loyola: Kicked field goals of 40 and 21 yards in win over Cathedral.