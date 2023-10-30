Southland athletes are going all out for Halloween costumes
With Halloween set for Tuesday, high school athletes are going all out on their costumes.
Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball standout Mackenly Randolph said she will be Wonder Woman.
El Camino Real girls’ soccer standout Ava Tibor will be Alice as in Alice in Wonderland.
St. Francis basketball player Kennedy Mitchell-Egbo said he will dress up as Steve Urkel.
Servite students are in Halloween mood. pic.twitter.com/B79UcXXbeZ— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 28, 2023
Granada Hills running back Darrell Stanley has given deep thought to Halloween. He usually dresses up as a football player. Not Tuesday.
“This year I’m thinking of switching it up,” he said. “I’ve been using my helmet as a trick or treat basket and wearing my jersey. This year I’m kind of feeling in my horror mood. I’m going to be Freddy Krueger.”
Happy Halloween.
