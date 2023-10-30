Advertisement
Southland athletes are going all out for Halloween costumes

Sierra Canyon's Mackenly Randolph and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
Sierra Canyon’s Mackenly Randolph, right, is planning to be Wonder Woman for Halloween.
(Warner Bros.; Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
With Halloween set for Tuesday, high school athletes are going all out on their costumes.

Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball standout Mackenly Randolph said she will be Wonder Woman.

El Camino Real girls’ soccer standout Ava Tibor will be Alice as in Alice in Wonderland.

St. Francis basketball player Kennedy Mitchell-Egbo said he will dress up as Steve Urkel.

Granada Hills running back Darrell Stanley has given deep thought to Halloween. He usually dresses up as a football player. Not Tuesday.

“This year I’m thinking of switching it up,” he said. “I’ve been using my helmet as a trick or treat basket and wearing my jersey. This year I’m kind of feeling in my horror mood. I’m going to be Freddy Krueger.”

Happy Halloween.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

