Top high school football game in the Southland for first round of playoffs

Freshman quarterback Ryan Rakowski attempts a pass from the pocket.
Freshman quarterback Ryan Rakowski has led Palos Verdes to a 10-0 record.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Analyzing the top high school football game this week:

FRIDAY

Palos Verdes (10-0) at Mission Viejo (7-3), 7 p.m.

This Southern Section playoff opener is one of eight well-matched Division 2 games. Freshman quarterback Ryan Rakowski has 20 touchdown passes with only two interceptions. Running back Eric Mulkey, receiver Luke Gayton and lineman Carson Moore are standouts. Mission Viejo has been alternating quarterbacks every other series and making it work. Luke Fahey and Draiden Trudeau have had 10 games to prepare. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

