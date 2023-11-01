Top high school football game in the Southland for first round of playoffs
Analyzing the top high school football game this week:
FRIDAY
Palos Verdes (10-0) at Mission Viejo (7-3), 7 p.m.
This Southern Section playoff opener is one of eight well-matched Division 2 games. Freshman quarterback Ryan Rakowski has 20 touchdown passes with only two interceptions. Running back Eric Mulkey, receiver Luke Gayton and lineman Carson Moore are standouts. Mission Viejo has been alternating quarterbacks every other series and making it work. Luke Fahey and Draiden Trudeau have had 10 games to prepare. The pick: Mission Viejo.
