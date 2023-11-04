Top high school football performers during the first round of playoffs
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:
Passing
—Madden Iamaleava, Warren: Completed 19 of 33 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns in win over Tustin.
__Ivan Levant, Fairfax: Passed for 616 yards and eight touchdowns in win over Panorama.
—Harrison Novak, Agoura: Passed for five touchdowns and ran for another touchdown in win over Burroughs.
—Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks: Passed for 262 yards and four touchdowns in Lancers’ first playoff win since 2015 over El Modena.
Rushing
—Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Damien.
—Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Gained 178 yards in 25 carries and scored two touchdowns in win over Etiwanda.
Receiving
__Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught 16 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in win over Ventura.
—Luke Gayton, Palos Verdes: Caught six passes for 184 yards, two touchdowns and returned kickoff 95 yards for touchdown in loss to Mission Viejo.
—Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: Caught six passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in win over Palos Verdes.
__Cameron Brewer, Bishop Montgomery: Caught 14 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns in loss to El Monte.
__Jordan Ross, Warren: Caught five passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in win over Tustin.
Kory Hall, Cleveland: Caught eight passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in win over Kennedy.
Defense
—Isaiah Rubin, Los Alamitos: Had two interceptions in win over Upland.
—Miles Hull, Agoura: Had an interception and caught 13 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in win over Burroughs.
💥💥 1st ROUND PLAYOFFS 💥💥💥 5 TD’s - 3 RECEIVING - 1 RUSHING - 1 PICK 6 - 1 PAT & AN INTERCEPTION 🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️@esn_media23 @latsondheimer @_rockfootball @ERHighSchool @NELASportsOne @thenewYorkBlvd @CIFLACS pic.twitter.com/wsptByzhH9— Barry Weatherspoon (@barryj_12) November 4, 2023
—Barry Weatherspoon, Eagle Rock: Made two interceptions and scored five touchdowns in win over Taft.
__Noah Keohuloa, Gardena Serra: Reached double figures in tackles, including a sack, in win over Bishop Amat.
__Chris Champion, Chaminade: Had two sacks and nine tackles in win over Inglewood.
Special teams
—Ethan Schwartz, Trabucco Hills: Made a game-winning 20-yard field goal with three seconds left to beat Newport Harbor.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.