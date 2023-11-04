Top high school football performers during the first round of playoffs

Luke Gayton of Palos Verdes makes catch against Mission Viejo’s Trey Tolmaire.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

Passing

—Madden Iamaleava, Warren: Completed 19 of 33 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns in win over Tustin.

__Ivan Levant, Fairfax: Passed for 616 yards and eight touchdowns in win over Panorama.

—Harrison Novak, Agoura: Passed for five touchdowns and ran for another touchdown in win over Burroughs.

—Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks: Passed for 262 yards and four touchdowns in Lancers’ first playoff win since 2015 over El Modena.

Rushing

—Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Damien.

—Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Gained 178 yards in 25 carries and scored two touchdowns in win over Etiwanda.

Receiving

__Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught 16 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in win over Ventura.

—Luke Gayton, Palos Verdes: Caught six passes for 184 yards, two touchdowns and returned kickoff 95 yards for touchdown in loss to Mission Viejo.

—Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: Caught six passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in win over Palos Verdes.

__Cameron Brewer, Bishop Montgomery: Caught 14 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns in loss to El Monte.

__Jordan Ross, Warren: Caught five passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in win over Tustin.

Kory Hall, Cleveland: Caught eight passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in win over Kennedy.

Defense

—Isaiah Rubin, Los Alamitos: Had two interceptions in win over Upland.

—Miles Hull, Agoura: Had an interception and caught 13 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in win over Burroughs.

—Barry Weatherspoon, Eagle Rock: Made two interceptions and scored five touchdowns in win over Taft.

__Noah Keohuloa, Gardena Serra: Reached double figures in tackles, including a sack, in win over Bishop Amat.

__Chris Champion, Chaminade: Had two sacks and nine tackles in win over Inglewood.

Special teams

—Ethan Schwartz, Trabucco Hills: Made a game-winning 20-yard field goal with three seconds left to beat Newport Harbor.