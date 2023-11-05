Advertisement
The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

St. John Bosco High teammates Elzie Harrington (left) and Jack Turner confer on the court during a break in play.
St. John Bosco is the preseason No. 1 basketball team and includes returnees Elzie Harrington (left) and Jack Turner.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland heading into the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO: With three returning starters, plus super sophomore Brandon McCoy, Braves have size and versatility to finish on top.

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Finding rebounders will be key to complementing Trent Perry, Robert Hinton and Nikolas Khamenia.

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL: UCLA commit Eric Freeny is joined by Arizona commit Carter Bryant to form a dynamic duo.

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT: Transfer Brayden Burries will propel team to prominence.

5. MATER DEI: After a year of development, youthful Monarchs should be ready to compete with anyone.

6. SIERRA CANYON: If Isaiah Elohim is healthy, Trailblazers will be back competing with the best.

7. WINDWARD: Lots of experience, led by juniors Gavin Hightower and JJ Harris.

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Mercy Miller has the green light to score at will.

9. DAMIEN: 7-footer Nathaniel Garcia keeps improving.

10. St. PIUS X-ST. MATTIAS: Fairfax transfer David Mack joins standout Tyrone Riley.

11. SANTA MARGARITA: Dartmouth commit Cameron McNamee leads Eagles.

12. MIRA COSTA: Well-coached, great chemistry and top player with Preston Ezewiro.

13. CAMPBELL HALL: Aaron Powell and Tanner Jones will lead the Vikings.

14. LOS ALAMITOS: Talented group of juniors made noise in summer and fall competitions.

15. LA MIRADA: With junior Julien Gomez leading the way, Matadores will be very good.

16. WEST RANCH: Darrell Morris is the point guard to provide standard for excellence.

17. CREAN LUTHERAN: Sophomore Kaiden Bailey and senior Vyctorius Miller are big-time players.

18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Tae Simmons and Dillan Shaw return for a team that competed well last season.

19. ST. BERNARD: Watch Tajh Ariza develop into a top sophomore.

20. JSERRA: Guard Aidan Fowler and 6-11 Sebastian Rancik will have lots of fun this season.

21. REDONDO UNION: Sophomore SJ Madison is ready for breakout season.

22. FOOTHILL: 6-11 Danny Kennard continues to make progress.

23. ETIWANDA: The Eagles can still play defense.

24. BOSCO TECH: All five starters are back from Division 5AA championship team.

25. CRESPI: Coach Derek Fisher has a warrior in Peyton White.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

