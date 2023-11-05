The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland heading into the 2023-24 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO: With three returning starters, plus super sophomore Brandon McCoy, Braves have size and versatility to finish on top.
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Finding rebounders will be key to complementing Trent Perry, Robert Hinton and Nikolas Khamenia.
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL: UCLA commit Eric Freeny is joined by Arizona commit Carter Bryant to form a dynamic duo.
4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT: Transfer Brayden Burries will propel team to prominence.
5. MATER DEI: After a year of development, youthful Monarchs should be ready to compete with anyone.
6. SIERRA CANYON: If Isaiah Elohim is healthy, Trailblazers will be back competing with the best.
7. WINDWARD: Lots of experience, led by juniors Gavin Hightower and JJ Harris.
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Mercy Miller has the green light to score at will.
9. DAMIEN: 7-footer Nathaniel Garcia keeps improving.
10. St. PIUS X-ST. MATTIAS: Fairfax transfer David Mack joins standout Tyrone Riley.
11. SANTA MARGARITA: Dartmouth commit Cameron McNamee leads Eagles.
12. MIRA COSTA: Well-coached, great chemistry and top player with Preston Ezewiro.
13. CAMPBELL HALL: Aaron Powell and Tanner Jones will lead the Vikings.
14. LOS ALAMITOS: Talented group of juniors made noise in summer and fall competitions.
15. LA MIRADA: With junior Julien Gomez leading the way, Matadores will be very good.
16. WEST RANCH: Darrell Morris is the point guard to provide standard for excellence.
17. CREAN LUTHERAN: Sophomore Kaiden Bailey and senior Vyctorius Miller are big-time players.
18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Tae Simmons and Dillan Shaw return for a team that competed well last season.
19. ST. BERNARD: Watch Tajh Ariza develop into a top sophomore.
20. JSERRA: Guard Aidan Fowler and 6-11 Sebastian Rancik will have lots of fun this season.
21. REDONDO UNION: Sophomore SJ Madison is ready for breakout season.
22. FOOTHILL: 6-11 Danny Kennard continues to make progress.
23. ETIWANDA: The Eagles can still play defense.
24. BOSCO TECH: All five starters are back from Division 5AA championship team.
25. CRESPI: Coach Derek Fisher has a warrior in Peyton White.
