The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

St. John Bosco is the preseason No. 1 basketball team and includes returnees Elzie Harrington (left) and Jack Turner.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland heading into the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO: With three returning starters, plus super sophomore Brandon McCoy, Braves have size and versatility to finish on top.

Advertisement

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Finding rebounders will be key to complementing Trent Perry, Robert Hinton and Nikolas Khamenia.

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL: UCLA commit Eric Freeny is joined by Arizona commit Carter Bryant to form a dynamic duo.

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT: Transfer Brayden Burries will propel team to prominence.

5. MATER DEI: After a year of development, youthful Monarchs should be ready to compete with anyone.

6. SIERRA CANYON: If Isaiah Elohim is healthy, Trailblazers will be back competing with the best.

7. WINDWARD: Lots of experience, led by juniors Gavin Hightower and JJ Harris.

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Mercy Miller has the green light to score at will.

9. DAMIEN: 7-footer Nathaniel Garcia keeps improving.

10. St. PIUS X-ST. MATTIAS: Fairfax transfer David Mack joins standout Tyrone Riley.

11. SANTA MARGARITA: Dartmouth commit Cameron McNamee leads Eagles.

12. MIRA COSTA: Well-coached, great chemistry and top player with Preston Ezewiro.

13. CAMPBELL HALL: Aaron Powell and Tanner Jones will lead the Vikings.

14. LOS ALAMITOS: Talented group of juniors made noise in summer and fall competitions.

15. LA MIRADA: With junior Julien Gomez leading the way, Matadores will be very good.

16. WEST RANCH: Darrell Morris is the point guard to provide standard for excellence.

17. CREAN LUTHERAN: Sophomore Kaiden Bailey and senior Vyctorius Miller are big-time players.

18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Tae Simmons and Dillan Shaw return for a team that competed well last season.

Advertisement

19. ST. BERNARD: Watch Tajh Ariza develop into a top sophomore.

20. JSERRA: Guard Aidan Fowler and 6-11 Sebastian Rancik will have lots of fun this season.

21. REDONDO UNION: Sophomore SJ Madison is ready for breakout season.

22. FOOTHILL: 6-11 Danny Kennard continues to make progress.

23. ETIWANDA: The Eagles can still play defense.

24. BOSCO TECH: All five starters are back from Division 5AA championship team.

25. CRESPI: Coach Derek Fisher has a warrior in Peyton White.