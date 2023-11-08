No. 1 San Pedro, No. 7 Birmingham, No. 11 San Fernando reach flag football semifinals

Crenshaw’s Alani Anderson (left) and Talita Robinson go all out trying to make interception earlier this season.

The inaugural season of girls’ flag football in the City Section is down to four teams competing for the first Open Division championship.

The semifinals will be held Nov. 11 and feature either No. 4 Eagle Rock or No. 5 Franklin playing at No. 1 San Pedro and No. 7 Birmingham playing host to No. 11 San Fernando.

Birmingham pulled off the biggest upset in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, eliminating No. 2 Crenshaw 19-0. The Patriots had six interceptions, with Jessica Rose and Melanie Mora contributing two each. Birmingham is 10-0. Crenshaw finishes 17-2.

San Fernando knocked off Marshall 28-12. The Birmingham-San Fernando semifinal will be a rematch of a game on Oct. 12 won by Birmingham 25-20.

🏈: San Pedro flag football wins 28-0 over Narbonne in the @CIFLACS Open Division quarterfinals. Lexi Lopez (TD catch), Shalia Coleman (2-pt con) Noelani Raigans (2 TDs), Dahlia Davila (2-pt con) & Nicole Castaneda (Pick-6) all found the end zone for the Pirates (22-3). pic.twitter.com/ahkD4O2pth — Jamaal Street (@JamaalStreet) November 9, 2023

San Pedro defeated Narbonne 28-0.

In Division I, No. 9 Garfield upset No. 1 Girls Academic Leadership 12-7 in triple overtime. No. 5 Sylmar defeated No. 4 Valor 19-7. No. 11 Cleveland defeated No. 14 Sherman Oaks CES 18-12, rallying from a 12-0 halftime deficit and getting a winning touchdown from Amber Ramirez. No. 10 Verdugo Hills defeated No. 15 Santee 31-13.

Wednesday’s semifinals will have Garfield at Sylmar and Cleveland at Verdugo Hills.

The championship games will be Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Birmingham.