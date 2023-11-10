Thursday’s City Section football playoff scores

No. 3 Animo Jackie Robinson 42, No. 2 New Designs University Park 16

No. 1 Fulton 52, No. 4 USC Hybrid 8

No. 2 Washington Prep 26, No. 7 University 22

No. 6 South East 23, No. 3 Chavez 6

No. 4 Jordan 38, No. 5 Verdugo Hills 3

No. 1 Bell 35, No. 8 Fremont 0

No. 2 Chatsworth 42, No. 7 Lincoln 7

No. 3 San Fernando 28, No. 11 Roosevelt 26

No. 4 Angelou 42, No. 5 Eagle Rock 41

No. 9 Fairfax 35, No. 1 Arleta 17

No. 2 Franklin 21, No. 10 King/Drew 14

No. 3 Crenshaw 49, No. 6 Venice 24

No. 5 Dymally 29, No. 4 Dorsey 28

No. 1 Banning 28, No. 8 Cleveland 14

No. 2 Garfield 38, No. 7 San Pedro 21

No. 3 Gardena 14, No. 6 Palisades 10

No. 4 Carson 34, No. 5 Granada Hills 12

No. 1 Birmingham 57, No. 8 Narbonne 19

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.