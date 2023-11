High school football: Southern Section and City Section semifinal pairings

No. 2 Lynwood at No. 3 Hawthorne

No. 1 Artesia at No. 5 Bell Gardens

No. 2 Desert Hot Springs at No. 3 St. Monica

No. 12 San Bernardino at No. 8 Walnut

No. 6 Santa Fe at No. 2 Yucca Valley

No. 1 Coachella Valley at No. 12 Cerritos

No. 15 Westminster at No. 14 Riverside Poly

No. 5 Ramona at No. 1 Quartz Hill

No. 6 West Covina at No. 10 Xavier Prep

No. 5 Hemet at No. 1 Torrance

No. 3 Santa Monica at No. 10 Kaiser

No. 5 Vista Del Lago at No. 1 Rio Hondo Prep

No. 14 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at No. 10 Jurupa Hills

No. 8 Highland at No. 12 Charter Oak

No. 3 King at No. 15 El Dorado

No. 8 Mayfair at No. 13 Muir

No. 10 Mira Costa at No. 3 Murrieta Mesa

No. 8 Huntington Beach at No. 13 Simi Valley

No. 11 Western at No. 2 Orange Vista

No. 4 Thousand Oaks at No. 1 Newbury Park

No. 2 La Serna at No. 14 Culver City

No. 8 Yorba Linda at No. 4 Corona del Mar

No. 2 Chaminade at No. 11 Warren

No. 13 St. Bonventure at No. 1 San Juan Hills

No. 7 Servite at No. 3 Gardena Serra

No. 4 Mission Viejo at No. 8 Murriet Valley

No. 3 Sierra Canyon vs. No. 2 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium

No. 4 Corona Centennial at No. 1 St. John Bosco

No. 3 Animo Jackie Robinson vs. No. 1 Fulton

No. 6 South East at No. 2 Washington Prep

No. 4 Jordan at No. 1 Bell

No. 3 San Fernando at No. 2 Chatsworth

No. 9 Fairfax at No. 4 Angelou

No. 3 Crenshaw at No. 2 Franklin

No. 5 Dymally at No. 1 Banning

No. 3 Gardena at No. 2 Garfield

No. 4 Carson at No. 1 Birmingham

It could be a muddy field at Garfield for City Open Division semifinal on Friday against Gardena.

