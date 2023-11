High school football: City and Southern Section semifinal playoff scores

No. 2 Lynwood 19, No. 3 Hawthorne 8

No. 5 Bell Gardens 40, No. 1 Artesia 16

No. 3 St. Monica 29, No. 2 Desert Hot Springs 7

No. 8 Walnut 38, No. 12 San Bernardino 13

No. 2 Yucca Valley 35, No. 6 Santa Fe 13

No. 12 Cerritos 42, No. 1 Coachella Valley 28

No. 14 Riverside Poly 20, No. 15 Westminster 7

No. 5 Ramona 35, No. 1 Quartz Hill 0

No. 6 West Covina 19, No. 10 Xavier Prep 3

No. 1 Torrance 10, No. 5 Hemet 7

No. 3 Santa Monica 35, No. 10 Kaiser 21

No. 1 Rio Hondo Prep 31, No. 5 Vista Del Lago 14

No. 10 Jurupa Hills 31, No. 14 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21

No. 12 Charter Oak 42, No. 8 Highland 16

No. 15 El Dorado 30, No. 3 King 29

No. 8 Mayfair 31, No. 13 Muir 14

No. 10 Mira Costa 34, No. 3 Murrieta Mesa 24

No. 13 Simi Valley 32, No. 8 Huntington Beach 29

No. 2 Orange Vista 63, No. 11 Western 46

No. 1 Newbury Park 22, No. 4 Thousand Oaks 19

No. 2 La Serna 52, No. 14 Culver City 31

No. 4 Corona Del Mar 28, No. 8 Yorba Linda 14

No. 11 Warren 36, No. 2 Chaminade 35

No. 13 St. Bonaventure 20, No. 1 San Juan Hills 13

No. 7 Servite 28, No. 3 Gardena Serra 20

No. 4 Mission Viejo 31, No. 8 Murrieta Valley 21

No. 2 Mater Dei 42, No. 3 Sierra Canyon 14

No. 1 St. John Bosco 43, No. 4 Corona Centennial 42

No. 4 Jordan 38, No. 1 Bell 21

No. 2 Chatsworth 49, No. 3 San Fernando 28

No. 9 Fairfax 27, No. 4 Angelou 26

No. 3 Crenshaw 28, No. 2 Franklin 14

No. 1 Banning 49, No. 5 Dymally 6

No. 2 Garfield 42, No. 3 Gardena 6

No. 1 Birmingham 35, No. 4 Carson 7

CIF City and Southern Section semifinal football playoff scores from Friday:

