Top high school football performers from playoff semifinals
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Friday:
Passing
—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: Passed for 330 yards, six touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial.
—Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Freshman passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Simi Valley.
—Ivan Levant, Fairfax: Completed 13 of 20 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in win over Angelou.
Rushing
—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Carried the ball 45 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns in loss to St. John Bosco.
—Caden McCallum, Santa Monica: Rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in win over Kaiser.
—Sire Gaines, Orange Vista: Rushed for 222 yards and scored five touchdowns in win over Western
—Damian Cornejo, Garfield: Rushed for 150 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Gardena.
Receiving
—Jordan Ross, Warren: Caught nine passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in overtime win over Chaminade.
—Cory Butler, Corona Centennial: Caught nine passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in loss to St. John Bosco.
Defense
—Jeron James, Mission Viejo: Returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.
—Max Peters, St. Bonaventure: Returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown in win over San Juan Hills.
—Jeremiah Barrios, St. Bonaventure: Recorded 17 tackles in win over San Juan Hills.
—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Made his 12th interception of the season in win over Thousand Oaks.
