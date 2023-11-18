Top high school football performers from playoff semifinals

St. John Bosco quarterback Caleb Sanchez had six touchdown passes against Corona Centennial.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Friday:

Passing

—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: Passed for 330 yards, six touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial.

—Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Freshman passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Simi Valley.

—Ivan Levant, Fairfax: Completed 13 of 20 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in win over Angelou.

Rushing

—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Carried the ball 45 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns in loss to St. John Bosco.

—Caden McCallum, Santa Monica: Rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in win over Kaiser.

—Sire Gaines, Orange Vista: Rushed for 222 yards and scored five touchdowns in win over Western

—Damian Cornejo, Garfield: Rushed for 150 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Gardena.

Receiving

—Jordan Ross, Warren: Caught nine passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in overtime win over Chaminade.

—Cory Butler, Corona Centennial: Caught nine passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in loss to St. John Bosco.

Defense

—Jeron James, Mission Viejo: Returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.

—Max Peters, St. Bonaventure: Returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown in win over San Juan Hills.

—Jeremiah Barrios, St. Bonaventure: Recorded 17 tackles in win over San Juan Hills.

—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Made his 12th interception of the season in win over Thousand Oaks.