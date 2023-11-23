If you’re practicing on Thanksgiving, it means championship game is near

Birmingham High football players practice on Thanksgiving morning in preparation for the City Section Open Division championship football game against Garfield at Valley College.

A select group of high school football teams throughout Southern California got to enjoy a special Thanksgiving, holding practices in preparation for playing in championships games on Friday and Saturday.

As they thought about turkey, yams and pumpkin pie, players from 28 Southern Section teams and eight City Section teams kept their focus ahead of trying to win section championship games and gain automatic berths to next week’s CIF state championship bowl games that will be announced Sunday.

The Tonga brothers from Birmingham, Nick and Bo, are starting linemen who weigh close to 300 pounds. They showed up at 9 a.m. for practice but were excited about what awaits them when they return home — a Polynesian Thanksgiving with ham (maybe a whole pig) and two turkeys. Thank goodness Birmingham doesn’t play Garfield in the City Section Open Division final until Saturday at Valley College. They might need a day to recover from their feast.

Defending Southern Section Division 1 champion St. John Bosco, making its ninth appearance in the last 10 seasons in Friday’s final against Mater Dei at the Coliseum, held its annual morning practice with parents providing help in the kitchen.

A look at some practices and celebrations on Thursday:

So Thankful for being able to practice today! Happy Thanksgiving Panther nation! Thanks to all the alumni that showed up pic.twitter.com/hrUOI8XfUh — NEWBURY PARK FOOTBALL (@NPPanthersONE) November 23, 2023

Alumni out to support St. Bonaventure football team on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/IOXadyrppo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 23, 2023

Charter Oak football wraps up their final practice before the CIF championship game surrounded by former CO players!

“…if you’re a football player, you’re a football player for life” - Big Lou @SGVNSports @tspeterson40 @GabrielNDuarte_ @COHSFootball pic.twitter.com/FbMwARTy6Q — Mark the Shark (@coachmark_48) November 23, 2023

Thanksgiving practice at Washington Prep. pic.twitter.com/C9fRqvtvtB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 23, 2023

Practice and snacking at Simi Valley. pic.twitter.com/WpbWPhk3MY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 23, 2023