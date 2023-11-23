Advertisement
High School Sports

If you’re practicing on Thanksgiving, it means championship game is near

Birmingham High football players practice on Thanksgiving morning in preparation for the City Section Open Division final.
Birmingham High football players practice on Thanksgiving morning in preparation for the City Section Open Division championship football game against Garfield at Valley College.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A select group of high school football teams throughout Southern California got to enjoy a special Thanksgiving, holding practices in preparation for playing in championships games on Friday and Saturday.

As they thought about turkey, yams and pumpkin pie, players from 28 Southern Section teams and eight City Section teams kept their focus ahead of trying to win section championship games and gain automatic berths to next week’s CIF state championship bowl games that will be announced Sunday.

The Tonga brothers from Birmingham, Nick and Bo, are starting linemen who weigh close to 300 pounds. They showed up at 9 a.m. for practice but were excited about what awaits them when they return home — a Polynesian Thanksgiving with ham (maybe a whole pig) and two turkeys. Thank goodness Birmingham doesn’t play Garfield in the City Section Open Division final until Saturday at Valley College. They might need a day to recover from their feast.

Defending Southern Section Division 1 champion St. John Bosco, making its ninth appearance in the last 10 seasons in Friday’s final against Mater Dei at the Coliseum, held its annual morning practice with parents providing help in the kitchen.

A look at some practices and celebrations on Thursday:

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement