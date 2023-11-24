Advertisement
High school football: City and Southern Section championship scores

CITY SECTION

Friday at Birmingham

Division I: Banning 35, Crenshaw 28

Division III: Jordan 42, Washington Prep 30

SOUTHERN SECTION

Friday

Division 1: Mater Dei 35, St. John Bosco 7

Division 4: La Serna 49, Corona del Mar 29

Division 8: Jurupa Hills 21, Charter Oak 14

Division 9: Rio Hondo Prep 29, Santa Monica 27

Division 13: St. Monica 28, Walnut 21

Division 14: Bell Gardens 27, Lynwood 14

