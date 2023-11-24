High school football: City and Southern Section championship scores
CITY SECTION
Friday at Birmingham
Division I: Banning 35, Crenshaw 28
Division III: Jordan 42, Washington Prep 30
SOUTHERN SECTION
Friday
Division 1: Mater Dei 35, St. John Bosco 7
Division 4: La Serna 49, Corona del Mar 29
Division 8: Jurupa Hills 21, Charter Oak 14
Division 9: Rio Hondo Prep 29, Santa Monica 27
Division 13: St. Monica 28, Walnut 21
Division 14: Bell Gardens 27, Lynwood 14
