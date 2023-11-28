JSerra gets ‘massive’ double-overtime win over Eastvale Roosevelt in basketball showdown

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt goes up for shot against JSerra at Redondo Union.

Hold off on those projections of Trinity League basketball being another two-team affair between St. John Bosco and Mater Dei.

JSerra has thrust itself into the conversation by taking on one of Southern California’s best teams Tuesday night and coming away with a 90-76 double-overtime victory over Eastvale Roosevelt on an exciting night at the Redondo Union tournament. There were three overtime games.

31 and 32 points. Aidan Fowler and Sebastian Rancik. pic.twitter.com/wlDXiSrsLV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2023

At the end, 6-foot-11 Sebastian Rancik hugged 5-10 teammate Aidan Fowler. The two seniors scored 32 and 31 points, respectively.

“Massive win,” Rancik said.

JSerra improved to 5-0 and will get even better Dec. 24 when two transfers (6-9 and 6-6) become eligible. JSerra wants to be an Open Division playoff team for the first time.

“This game is important because it’s such a good team we faced,” coach Keith Wilkinson said. “They’re an Open Division team. To get this win was huge.”

Wow. Issac Williamson three ties it up. JSerra 67, Roosevelt 67. 2.7 left. pic.twitter.com/5xTFuWfIFn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2023

Issac Williamson tied the score at 67 with a three-pointer for Roosevelt (4-1) at the end of regulation. Rancik’s size left Roosevelt unable to cover him in the second overtime. Brayden Burries scored 29 points for Roosevelt while being in foul trouble much of the night. Korin Hull and Drew Bowman each contributed clutch baskets for JSerra.

Drew Bowman clutch three for JSerra and 65-64 lead. pic.twitter.com/0Hn9vRRsCK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2023

Fowler and Rancik have been together for four years. Rancik is headed to Colorado. Fowler is waiting to be noticed. He had five threes and made tough shots under pressure.

Wow. He’s good. Class of 2025. Brayden Burries. pic.twitter.com/GlgSVNJPEW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2023

St. Bernard 90, Beverly Hills 80: It took two overtimes before St. Bernard (3-0) prevailed. Kendyl Sanders contributed eight points in the second overtime. Tajh Ariza, who had 15 points, made two free throws for St. Bernard with eight seconds left in the first overtime to tie the score. Lior Baradarian had 26 points for Beverly Hills.

Santa Margarita 62, Santa Monica 57: The Eagles won in overtime. Cameron McNamee and Brayden Kyman each scored 21 points for Santa Margarita. Jayden Xu had 22 points and Luke Hecht 18 for Santa Monica.

Long Beach Poly 72, Lawndale 31: The Jackrabbits received 24 points from Jovani Ruff at Redondo Union.

Riverside Poly 78, Jurupa Hills 53: Chris Holland had 24 points and Jrob Croy 20 points for Poly.

Loyola 56, Brea Olinda 39: Hugh Vandeweghe had 12 points for Loyola.

Rancho Cucamoga 69, Cajon 34: Derek Moreland had 12 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Newbury Park 89, San Fernando 55: Blake Jones finished with 28 points for Newbury Park.

Saugus 86, Canyon 62: Justin Perez had 30 points for the Centurions. Peter Burton added 20 points.

Hart 76, Valencia 74: The Indians pulled out the overtime win. Bryce Bedgood had 41 points and 12 rebounds for Valencia. Devon Strong scored 36 points for Hart.

Legacy 49, Sage Hill 42: Damian Gaona had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Legacy.

Girls’ basketball

Birmingham 76, Campbell Hall 53: Sammy Velasquez had 19 points for the Patriots (2-0).