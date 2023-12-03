The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Kade Bonam has big game in win in Arizona; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (6-0); Trent Perry scores 24 points in Arizona win; 2

3. JSERRA (7-0); Aidan Fowler deserves attention; 19

4. MATER DEI (3-0); Monarchs play Godinez on Monday; 4

5. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-1); Double overtime loss to JSerra; 3

6. SIERRA CANYON (5-1); Overtime loss in Arizona; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-3); Tough schedule getting young players ready; 5

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-0); First test comes Wednesday vs. Campbell Hall; 7

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (2-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 8

10. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1); Put up a good fight in six-point loss to Centennial; 9

11. LA MIRADA (8-1); 37 points from Julien Gomez in loss to Harvard-Westlake; 10

12. REDONDO UNION (5-0); Next up is Price on Wednesday; 11

13. ETIWANDA (6-0); Amare Campbell was MVP of the IE tournament; 14

14. DAMIEN (6-1); Playing in Riverside tournament this week; 13

15. ST. BERNARD (4-0); 60-59 win over Sacramento Sheldon; 15

16. PASADENA (4-0); Bulldogs won Maranatha tournament over Crespi; NR

17. CRESPI (8-1); Big tournament from Joe Sterling; 16

18. WINDWARD (5-1); Gavin Hightower is delivering; 17

19 SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); Cameron McNamee is playing well; 12

20. MIRA COSTA (4-2); Playing in Bellflower tournament this week; 18

21. WEST RANCH (3-2); Winning streak continues in Foothill League; 20

22. CAMPBELL HALL (2-2); Picked up win in Hoophall Classic; 21

23. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (5-1); Overtime win against Long Beach Poly; 22

24. ST. ANTHONY (6-1); Suffered close loss to Valley Christian; 23

25. SAN MARINO (8-0); Won San Dimas tournament championship; NR