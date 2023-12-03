Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Windward High’s Jeremiah Hampton, left, battles Lynwood’s Jason Crowe Jr. for rebounding position.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Kade Bonam has big game in win in Arizona; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (6-0); Trent Perry scores 24 points in Arizona win; 2

3. JSERRA (7-0); Aidan Fowler deserves attention; 19

4. MATER DEI (3-0); Monarchs play Godinez on Monday; 4

5. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-1); Double overtime loss to JSerra; 3

6. SIERRA CANYON (5-1); Overtime loss in Arizona; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-3); Tough schedule getting young players ready; 5

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-0); First test comes Wednesday vs. Campbell Hall; 7

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (2-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 8

10. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1); Put up a good fight in six-point loss to Centennial; 9

11. LA MIRADA (8-1); 37 points from Julien Gomez in loss to Harvard-Westlake; 10

12. REDONDO UNION (5-0); Next up is Price on Wednesday; 11

13. ETIWANDA (6-0); Amare Campbell was MVP of the IE tournament; 14

14. DAMIEN (6-1); Playing in Riverside tournament this week; 13

15. ST. BERNARD (4-0); 60-59 win over Sacramento Sheldon; 15

16. PASADENA (4-0); Bulldogs won Maranatha tournament over Crespi; NR

17. CRESPI (8-1); Big tournament from Joe Sterling; 16

18. WINDWARD (5-1); Gavin Hightower is delivering; 17

19 SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); Cameron McNamee is playing well; 12

20. MIRA COSTA (4-2); Playing in Bellflower tournament this week; 18

21. WEST RANCH (3-2); Winning streak continues in Foothill League; 20

22. CAMPBELL HALL (2-2); Picked up win in Hoophall Classic; 21

23. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (5-1); Overtime win against Long Beach Poly; 22

24. ST. ANTHONY (6-1); Suffered close loss to Valley Christian; 23

25. SAN MARINO (8-0); Won San Dimas tournament championship; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

