The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Kade Bonam has big game in win in Arizona; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (6-0); Trent Perry scores 24 points in Arizona win; 2
3. JSERRA (7-0); Aidan Fowler deserves attention; 19
4. MATER DEI (3-0); Monarchs play Godinez on Monday; 4
5. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-1); Double overtime loss to JSerra; 3
6. SIERRA CANYON (5-1); Overtime loss in Arizona; 6
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-3); Tough schedule getting young players ready; 5
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-0); First test comes Wednesday vs. Campbell Hall; 7
9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (2-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 8
10. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1); Put up a good fight in six-point loss to Centennial; 9
11. LA MIRADA (8-1); 37 points from Julien Gomez in loss to Harvard-Westlake; 10
12. REDONDO UNION (5-0); Next up is Price on Wednesday; 11
13. ETIWANDA (6-0); Amare Campbell was MVP of the IE tournament; 14
14. DAMIEN (6-1); Playing in Riverside tournament this week; 13
15. ST. BERNARD (4-0); 60-59 win over Sacramento Sheldon; 15
16. PASADENA (4-0); Bulldogs won Maranatha tournament over Crespi; NR
17. CRESPI (8-1); Big tournament from Joe Sterling; 16
18. WINDWARD (5-1); Gavin Hightower is delivering; 17
19 SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); Cameron McNamee is playing well; 12
20. MIRA COSTA (4-2); Playing in Bellflower tournament this week; 18
21. WEST RANCH (3-2); Winning streak continues in Foothill League; 20
22. CAMPBELL HALL (2-2); Picked up win in Hoophall Classic; 21
23. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (5-1); Overtime win against Long Beach Poly; 22
24. ST. ANTHONY (6-1); Suffered close loss to Valley Christian; 23
25. SAN MARINO (8-0); Won San Dimas tournament championship; NR
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.