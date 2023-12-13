Advertisement
Southern California girls’ basketball rankings

Kennedy Smith of Etiwanda.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Tiimes.

Rk. last rank, SCHOOL

1. (1) Etiwanda

2. (2) Sierra Canyon

3. (3) Mater Dei

4. (4) Sage Hill

5. (5) Ontario Christian

6. (13) Bishop Montgomery

7. (NR) Moreno Valley

8. (9) Brentwood

9. (6) Corona Santiago

10. (8) Rosary

11. (NR) Esperanza

12. (NR) South Pasadena

13. (NR) Glendora

14. (NR) La Salle

15. (10) Windward

16. (NR) Buena Park

17. (NR) Redondo Union

18. (17) Leuzinger

19. (19) Village Christian

20. (NR) Orangewood Academy

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

