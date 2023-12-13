Southern California girls’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Tiimes.
Rk. last rank, SCHOOL
1. (1) Etiwanda
2. (2) Sierra Canyon
3. (3) Mater Dei
4. (4) Sage Hill
5. (5) Ontario Christian
6. (13) Bishop Montgomery
7. (NR) Moreno Valley
8. (9) Brentwood
9. (6) Corona Santiago
10. (8) Rosary
11. (NR) Esperanza
12. (NR) South Pasadena
13. (NR) Glendora
14. (NR) La Salle
15. (10) Windward
16. (NR) Buena Park
17. (NR) Redondo Union
18. (17) Leuzinger
19. (19) Village Christian
20. (NR) Orangewood Academy
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.