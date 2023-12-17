Advertisement
The Times’ football lineman of the year: Brandon Baker of Mater Dei

Brandon Baker of Mater Dei is The Times' lineman of the year.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Follow
Brandon Baker of Mater Dei High has been the biggest, most bruising blocker in the Southland.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound senior offensive tackle just dominates, whether protecting the quarterback or opening holes for the running backs.

He has been named The Times’ lineman of the year after helping Mater Dei win the Southern Section Division 1 championship and the CIF Open Division state championship bowl game.

Committed to Texas, there’s no reason not to believe Baker has a bright future in college football and beyond.

Chris Ward, the offensive line coach at Orange Lutheran who helps run Allegiance Athletics, a lineman tutoring service, said, “He’s extremely fluid in his movements and almost looks effortless. A great frame that any college will easily transform into an early contributor.”

Thanks to his presence, he helped quarterback Elijah Brown go 42-2 as a starting quarterback.

