Prep basketball roundup: Eastvale Roosevelt beats St. John Bosco to win Classic at Damien

Showing off its powerful group of talented guards, Eastvale Roosevelt sent a clear message Saturday night at the Classic at Damien that it intends to be a Southern Section and state title contender in boys’ basketball.

The Mustangs (16-1) won the Platinum Division championship by knocking off St. John Bosco 68-65. The guard trio of Brayden Burries, Darnez Slater and Issac Williamson kept delivering clutch shots. The Mustangs led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before holding off a frantic St. John Bosco comeback attempt. Brandon McCoy’s three-pointer with 12 seconds left brought the Braves to within three points.

Burries earned MVP honors with a 15-point performance. Slater scored 18 points and Williamson 17. Jack Turner led St. John Bosco (13-2) with 18 points. McCoy had 15 points.

Miami Columbus 55, Harvard-Westlake 54: The Wolverines (15-1) lost for the first time in the championship game of the Les Schwab tournament in Oregon. Nikolas Khamenia had 19 points before fouling out with less than two minutes left. Trent Perry added 17 points.

Mater Dei 81, Herriman 71: The Monarchs (14-1) won their division at Rancho Mirage. Owen Verna had 24 points and tournament MVP Scotty Belnap made five threes and had 21 points.

Windward 70, Branson 61: The Wildcats won the Platinum Division consolation title at Damien with Gavin Hightower making the all-tournament team. Louis Bond scored 22 points and JJ Harris had 17.

Pasadena 66, San Gabriel Academy 62: Jovan Jester scored 31 points to help Pasadena win the Silver Division championship at Damien.

Etiwanda 54, Dublin 35: The Eagles won the consolation title in the Gold Division at Damien. Carrington Pierce had 13 points.

Rancho Cucamonga 65, Redwood 41: Aaron Glass finished with 25 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Corona Centennial 64, Meridian (Idaho) Owyee 54: The Huskies took fifth place at Damien. Isaiah Rogers scored 22 points, Eric Freeny had 18 and CJ Richardson finished with 16.

Richmond Salesian 62, Damien 59: The Storm took third place in the Platinum Division. Nate Garcia scored 20 points for Damien.

West Ranch 67, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 60: Zach Bauman had 16 points for West Ranch.

Lynwood 82, Seattle Roosevelt 69: Jason Crowe Jr. finished with 31 points and 11 assists for Lynwood.

Auburn (Wash.) 79, Rolling Hills Prep 74: Mateo Trujillo had 28 points for Rolling Hills Prep (15-4).

Cleveland 56, Huntington Beach 54: Kamari King made the winning shot as time expired to deliver a Damien divisional championship to the Cavaliers. He finished with 18 points and 10 assists. Souljah Niles had 20 points.

JSerrra 67, Montgomery 53: Drew Bowman had 19 points, including five threes, for the 15-1 Lions.

Servite 65, Viewpoint 47: The Friars won their division title at Rancho Mirage. Bryson Allen was tourney MVP. Wesley Waddles scored 28 points for Viewpoint.

Edison 69, Capistrano Valley 24: Kaz Hampton was named tournament MVP for the Chargers in their division at Rancho Mirage.

St. Bernard 62, Rancho Christian 59: Christian Collins scored 22 points and Kendyl Sanders had 20 points for St. Bernard.

Village Christian 75, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado: The Crusaders took third place in their bracket at Rancho Mirage. Sydney Natche scored 20 points and Deion Lewis had 18.

Sierra Canyon 88, Newbury Park 25: Ethan Johnson led the Trailblazers with 19 points at Santa Barbara. Justin Pippen was named tournament MVP.

Oak Park 83, Sierra Pacific 58: Steven Melina finished with 21 points for the Eagles.

Newport Harbor 78, Morgantown (W.Va.) University 58: Jack Berry had 27 points and 10 assists to help Newport Harbor win its third tournament in South Carolina and improve to 16-2.

Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier 50, Fairfax 39: Jaden Depina scored 15 points for Fairfax.

Riverside Poly 64, Brentwood 60: Justyce Lucero made five threes and had 19 points for Poly. Bobby White had 19 points and Jordan Houegban scored 18 for Brentwood.

Oaks Christian 70, Chatsworth 60: Stevie Amar led Oaks Christian with 19 points. Alijah Arenas finished with 44 points for Chatsworth.

Buena Park 80, Oxnard Pacifica 65: Isaiah Dillon scored a school-record 45 points for Pacifica.

Santa Margarita 56, Torrey Pines 50: The Eagles won a consolation title in San Diego. Cameron McNamee had 20 points.

Canyon View 75, Crespi 67: The Celts (17-2) were beaten in their bracket final in San Diego. Joe Sterling scored 19 points and Peyton White had 18 points.

Phoenix Sunnyslope 74, Heritage Christian 62: Tae Simmons and Dillon Shaw each scored 18 points for Heritage Christian.

Tesoro 65, Calvary Chapel 58: Ben Pangilinan scored 33 points for Tesoro.

Bellflower 60, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 53: Derrick Martinez scored 21 points and earned MVP honors for Bellflower in the championship game of the Doug Uselton tournament.

Girls’ basketball

Village Christian 73, Alcalanes 69: Alanna Neale scored 33 points and had 12 rebounds to help the Crusaders improve to 12-2.

Sierra Canyon 68, Folsom 57: Emilia Krstevski scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mackenly Randolph had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Trailblazers.