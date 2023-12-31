Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Brayden Burries of second-ranked Eastvale Roosevelt goes up for shot against JSerra during a game earlier this season at Redondo Union.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 5 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-1); 55-54 loss to national power Columbus (Fla.) in Oregon; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (16-1); Brayden Burries is MVP of Classic at Damien; 4

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-2); Games against JSerra, Servite and Mater Dei this week; 2

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-0); Mercy Miller averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds per game; 8

5. JSERRA (15-1); Games against St. John. Bosco, Mater Dei this week; 3

6. MATER DEI (14-1); Big games this week to see where Monarchs stand; 5

7. SIERRA CANYON (14-1); Justin Pippen earns MVP honors in Santa Barbara; 7

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-7); Huskies will be heard from before season ends; 9

9. DAMIEN (13-3); Xavier Clinton, Nate Garcia proved they can play against top teams; 11

10. ETIWANDA (14-1); Ready for Baseline League showdowns; 10

11. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (10-3); Went 2-2 in Classic at Damien; 6

12. LOS ALAMITOS (14-3); Tournament champions at Tustin; 12

13. WINDWARD (13-3); Gavin Hightower earns all-tournament at Damien; 16

14. LA MIRADA (11-5); Freshman Gene Roebuck continues to impress; 13

15. REDONDO UNION (11-4); Playing tough teams close; 14

16. PASADENA (15-1); Jovan Jester leads Bulldogs to divisional title at Damien; 17

17. CRESPI (17-2); Mission League showdown on Friday against St. Francis; 15

18. VISTA MURRIETA (18-1); Won divisional title at Damien; 20

19. SANTA MARGARITA (13-4); Sophomore Brayden Kyman making major contributions; 18

20. MIRA COSTA (12-5); Lost to powers from Washington; 19

21. ST. ANTHONY (12-3); Ready to do battle in Del Rey League; 22

22. NEWPORT HARBOR (16-2); Successful trip to South Carolina; 25

23. ANAHEIM CANYON (10-4); Jaden Goodall averaging 22 points per game; NR

24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (10-7); Staying competitive despite tough schedule; 24

25. EDISON (15-2); Big tournament for Kaz Hampton; NR

