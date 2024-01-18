Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern California girls’ high school basketball rankings

Mater Dei girls' basketball coach Kevin Kiernan with Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki,
Mater Dei girls’ basketball coach Kevin Kiernan with Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki, who used to play for Kiernan at Troy and coached with him at Mater Dei.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.

Rank (last rank) school

1. (1) Sierra Canyon

2. (2) Etiwanda

3. (3) Mater Dei

4. (4) Sage Hill

5. (5) Ontario Christian

6. (6) Bishop Montgomery

7. (7) Moreno Valley

8. (8) Brentwood

9. (9) Village Christian

10. (11) St. Anthony

11. (12) Rancho Christian

12. (NR) Centennial

13. (10) Corona Santiago

14. (13) Buena Park

15. (14) Glendora

16. (16) Windward

17. (17) Esperanza

18. (20) Orange Lutheran

19. (15) Rosary Academy

20. (19) Orangewood Academy

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement