Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
Saturday’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores:

BOYS

Academy for Academic Excellence 86, Sultana 39

Anaheim Canyon 56, Hesperia 47

Arcadia 65, South Pasadena 61

Archbishop Riordan 69, Corona Centennial 58

Arrowhead Christian 70, Ontario Christian 60

Artesia 81, South Gate 40

Baker 51, Lee Vining 40

Barstow 79, Apple Valley 54

Bellflower 58, Marquez 57

Brentwood 53, West Linn (OR) 50

Camarillo 77, Santa Clara 23

Damien 75, Lynwood 66

Eastvale Roosevelt 59, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 54

El Camino Real 53, Moorpark 51

Etiwanda 63, Rolling Hills Prep 46

Fairmont Prep 66, Orange County Pacifica Christian 47

Firebaugh 53, Dos Palos 47

Granada Hills 61, Hillcrest Christian 58

Heritage Christian 63, Grant 54

Hoover 58, Great Oak 55

JSerra 78, Verbum Dei 42

King/Drew 72, St. Paul 62

Legacy Christian Academy 70, Paraclete 66

Littlerock 58, Washington Prep 57

Lone Pine 47, Tonopah 34

Loyola 49, Beverly Hills 39

Mater Dei 91, Campbell Hall 80

Mira Costa 70, Dougherty Valley 50

Mission Bay 69, Linfield Christian 57

Newport Harbor 58, Corona del Mar 48

New Roads 58, Wildwood 53

Oak Hills 63, Adelanto 57

Oakwood 73, Crescenta Valley 64

Oceanside El Camino 61, Murrieta Valley 58

Palisades 56, Agoura 49

Pasadena 80, Glendale 49

Pasadena Poly 51, Sun Valley Poly 40

Providence 64, Shalhevet 59

Rancho Dominguez 53, Gardena 48

San Bernardino 76, Serrano 57

San Gabriel Academy 66, Capistrano Valley Christian 37

Santa Monica 47, Muir 34

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 63, Crean Lutheran 51

Sierra Canyon 77, Valencia 37

St. Francis 72, Colony 49

Thacher 51, Nordhoff 39

Victor Valley 54, Ridgecrest Burroughs 45

Viewpoint 69, La Salle 58

Village Christian 66, Fairfax 42

West Ranch 72, Rancho Cucamonga 60

Windward 75, Oak Park 34

GIRLS

Alemany 48, Burbank Burroughs 43

Beverly Hills 52, Milken 32

Birmingham 80, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 57

Claremont 53, St. Anthony 52

Corona Centennial 49, Orangewood Academy 45

Dos Pueblos 71, Rio Mesa 28

Fairmont Prep 60, Orange County Pacifica Christian 40

Francis Parker 52, Anaheim Canyon 46

Garden Grove Pacifica 47, Corona Santiago 34

Glendora 46, Oak Hills 40

Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, Costa Mesa 26

La Jolla Country Day 83, Rancho Christian 52

Louisville 58, Highland 40

Lynwood 73, Long Beach Poly 65

Marlborough 68, Rolling Hills Prep 48

Marymount 49, Sylmar 40

Mater Dei 58, Mission Hills 37

Oakwood 50, Notre Dame Academy 37

Ontario Christian 78, Brentwood 61

Oxnard 65, San Marcos 43

Paso Robles 55, Lompoc Cabrillo 54

Providence 36, Mayfield 33

Ramona Convent 43, La Canada 36

Salesian 65, Redwood 45

Santee 66, Diego Rivera 44

Shadow Hills 41, Los Altos 33

Sierra Canyon 93, Valencia 14

Temple City 44, Moorpark 32

Thacher 22, Cate 17

Ventura 62, Oxnard Pacifica 25

Village Christian 49, Bonita 42

West Ranch 48, Grant 33

Westview 62, Rialto 49

Yucca Valley 66, West Torrance 18

