Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Saturday’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores:
BOYS
Academy for Academic Excellence 86, Sultana 39
Anaheim Canyon 56, Hesperia 47
Arcadia 65, South Pasadena 61
Archbishop Riordan 69, Corona Centennial 58
Arrowhead Christian 70, Ontario Christian 60
Artesia 81, South Gate 40
Baker 51, Lee Vining 40
Barstow 79, Apple Valley 54
Bellflower 58, Marquez 57
Brentwood 53, West Linn (OR) 50
Camarillo 77, Santa Clara 23
Damien 75, Lynwood 66
Eastvale Roosevelt 59, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 54
El Camino Real 53, Moorpark 51
Etiwanda 63, Rolling Hills Prep 46
Fairmont Prep 66, Orange County Pacifica Christian 47
Firebaugh 53, Dos Palos 47
Granada Hills 61, Hillcrest Christian 58
Heritage Christian 63, Grant 54
Hoover 58, Great Oak 55
JSerra 78, Verbum Dei 42
King/Drew 72, St. Paul 62
Legacy Christian Academy 70, Paraclete 66
Littlerock 58, Washington Prep 57
Lone Pine 47, Tonopah 34
Loyola 49, Beverly Hills 39
Mater Dei 91, Campbell Hall 80
Mira Costa 70, Dougherty Valley 50
Mission Bay 69, Linfield Christian 57
Newport Harbor 58, Corona del Mar 48
New Roads 58, Wildwood 53
Oak Hills 63, Adelanto 57
Oakwood 73, Crescenta Valley 64
Oceanside El Camino 61, Murrieta Valley 58
Palisades 56, Agoura 49
Pasadena 80, Glendale 49
Pasadena Poly 51, Sun Valley Poly 40
Providence 64, Shalhevet 59
Rancho Dominguez 53, Gardena 48
San Bernardino 76, Serrano 57
San Gabriel Academy 66, Capistrano Valley Christian 37
Santa Monica 47, Muir 34
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 63, Crean Lutheran 51
Sierra Canyon 77, Valencia 37
St. Francis 72, Colony 49
Thacher 51, Nordhoff 39
Victor Valley 54, Ridgecrest Burroughs 45
Viewpoint 69, La Salle 58
Village Christian 66, Fairfax 42
West Ranch 72, Rancho Cucamonga 60
Windward 75, Oak Park 34
GIRLS
Alemany 48, Burbank Burroughs 43
Beverly Hills 52, Milken 32
Birmingham 80, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 57
Claremont 53, St. Anthony 52
Corona Centennial 49, Orangewood Academy 45
Dos Pueblos 71, Rio Mesa 28
Fairmont Prep 60, Orange County Pacifica Christian 40
Francis Parker 52, Anaheim Canyon 46
Garden Grove Pacifica 47, Corona Santiago 34
Glendora 46, Oak Hills 40
Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, Costa Mesa 26
La Jolla Country Day 83, Rancho Christian 52
Louisville 58, Highland 40
Lynwood 73, Long Beach Poly 65
Marlborough 68, Rolling Hills Prep 48
Marymount 49, Sylmar 40
Mater Dei 58, Mission Hills 37
Oakwood 50, Notre Dame Academy 37
Ontario Christian 78, Brentwood 61
Oxnard 65, San Marcos 43
Paso Robles 55, Lompoc Cabrillo 54
Providence 36, Mayfield 33
Ramona Convent 43, La Canada 36
Salesian 65, Redwood 45
Santee 66, Diego Rivera 44
Shadow Hills 41, Los Altos 33
Sierra Canyon 93, Valencia 14
Temple City 44, Moorpark 32
Thacher 22, Cate 17
Ventura 62, Oxnard Pacifica 25
Village Christian 49, Bonita 42
West Ranch 48, Grant 33
Westview 62, Rialto 49
Yucca Valley 66, West Torrance 18
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.