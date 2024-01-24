Southern California girls’ high school basketball rankings
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.
Rank (last rank) school
1. (1) Sierra Canyon
2. (2) Etiwanda
3. (3) Santa Ana Mater Dei
4. (4) Sage Hill
5. (5) Ontario Christian
6. (6) Bishop Montgomery
7. (7) Moreno Valley
8. (8) Brentwood
9. (9) Village Christian
10. (10) St. Anthony
11. (12) Corona Centennial
12. (11) Rancho Christian
13. (13) Corona Santiago
14. (14) Buena Park
15. (15) Glendora
16. (16) Windward
17. (17) Esperanza
18. (18) Orange Lutheran
19. (19) Rosary Academy
20. (20) Orangewood Academy
