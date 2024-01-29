Prep basketball roundup: Westchester, Grant clinch league championships

Westchester coach Dewitt Cotton, right, stands next to former coach Ed Azzam. Cotton’s Comets clinched the Western League title.

Westchester clinched the Western League boys’ basketball championship after a 67-57 win over Venice on Monday.

The Comets are 19-6 overall and 10-1 league and hold a two-game lead after Palisades was upset by LACES 70-52.

David Conerly scored 18 points for Westchester.

LACES 70, Palisades 52: Yasmin Sharif scored 14 points, Ian Hunter 13 and Donovan Cornelius 12 for LACES, which ended Palisades’ six-game winning streak. Ryan Conner had 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Granada Hills 60, Cleveland 59: The Highlanders dropped Cleveland from a first-place tie in the West Valley League. Dylan Vo scored 22 points.

Birmingham 83, Taft 33: The Patriots moved back into first place in the West Valley League. Alex Dupre and Daniel Howard each scored 17 points for Birmingham.

Chatsworth 74, El Camino Real 62: The Chancellors improved to 6-2 in the West Valley League, tied for second place with Cleveland.

Grant 83, North Hollywood 48: The Lancers (19-6, 10-0) clinched the East Valley League title. Will Overton scored 21 points.

King/Drew 63, Maranatha 57: Donald Thompson finished with 22 points for King/Drew, the likely No. 1 seed for City Section Open Division playoffs.

Sun Valley Poly 62, Chavez 23: Jac Libunao scored 15 points and JD Wyatt had 14 for the Parrots.

Bernstein 97, Belmont 35: Tory Agtang led Bernstein with 22 points. Bernstein is 22-5 and 12-0 in league.

Bishop Alemany 57, Loyola 45: The Warriors won their opening game of the Mission League tournament and will travel to Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday.

Advertisement

St. Francis 72, Chaminade 52: Ben O’Connor led St. Francis with 18 points. The Golden Knights play at Crespi on Tuesday.

Rancho Verde 77, Rancho Christian 62: Rancho Verde pulled into a first-place tie in the Ivy League.

St. Bonaventure 84, Cate 57: Dylan Benner had 19 points for St. Bonaventure, the Tri-Valley League champions.

Hueneme 64, Malibu 42: Dylan Goosen had 32 points for Malibu.

Girls’ basketball

Birmingham 63, Taft 21: The West Valley League champions rolled to their eighth consecutive league win. Zoee Mitchell had 14 points and 12 rebounds.