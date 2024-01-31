Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern California girls’ high school basketball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.

Rank (last rank) school

1. (1) Sierra Canyon

2. (2) Etiwanda

3. (3) Mater Dei

4. (4) Sage Hill

5. (5) Ontario Christian

6. (6) Bishop Montgomery

7. (7) Moreno Valley

8. (8) Brentwood

9. (11) Corona Centennial

10. (16) Windward

11. (12) Rancho Christian

12. (13) Corona Santiago

13. (10) St. Anthony

14. (20) Orangewood Academy

15. (17) Esperanza

16. (18) Orange Lutheran

17. (14) Buena Park

18. (NR) Lynwood

19. (9) Village Christian

20. (NR) Flintridge Prep

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

