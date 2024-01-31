Southern California girls’ high school basketball rankings
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.
Rank (last rank) school
1. (1) Sierra Canyon
2. (2) Etiwanda
3. (3) Mater Dei
4. (4) Sage Hill
5. (5) Ontario Christian
6. (6) Bishop Montgomery
7. (7) Moreno Valley
8. (8) Brentwood
9. (11) Corona Centennial
10. (16) Windward
11. (12) Rancho Christian
12. (13) Corona Santiago
13. (10) St. Anthony
14. (20) Orangewood Academy
15. (17) Esperanza
16. (18) Orange Lutheran
17. (14) Buena Park
18. (NR) Lynwood
19. (9) Village Christian
20. (NR) Flintridge Prep
