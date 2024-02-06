The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland heading into the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment
1. CORONA; Great pitching, top hitters, quality fielders make Panthers a super team for 2024.
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE; Watching Duncan Marsten throw a 100-mph fastball will be something to see.
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN; Derek Curiel is poised for a big season hitting.
4. JSERRA; Defending Division 1 champions have lots of returning pitchers and hitters.
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Let’s see who scores a run off Levi Sterling.
6. LA MIRADA; Matadores have some big bats.
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH; Underestimate Oilers at your own peril.
8. SAN DIMAS; Lots of talented returnees, led by UCLA commit Kasen Khansarinia.
9. SANTA MARGARITA; Hayden George, Cade Townsend are pitchers to watch.
10. CRESPI; Celts are loaded with outstanding juniors, led by USC commit Diego Velazquez.
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL; New all-weather infield is perfect for a loaded team.
12. CYPRESS; Beware of catcher Nick Montgomery.
13. MATER DEI; The pitching staff should be outstanding, led by Wylan Moss.
14. CALABASAS; Shortstop Nate Castellon, pitcher Jordan Kingston are returning standouts.
15. SOUTH HILLS; Matt Moreno, Noah Malone are the big boppers.
16. HART; Brayden Jefferis leads team trying to send out coach Jim Ozella with title.
17. ANAHEIM CANYON; Stanford commit Cohen Gomez is real deal on the mound.
18. SIERRA CANYON; Watch out for freshman pitcher Sean Parrow.
19. WESTLAKE; Warriors came on strong last season.
20. GAHR; USC commits Andres Gonzalez, Bryce Morrison lead team.
21. CORONA SANTIAGO; Barrett Ronson had 38 hits last season.
22. SERVITE; Miles Scott is a two-way standout.
23. OAKS CHRISTIAN; Quentin Young is the player to watch.
24. GREAT OAK; Catcher Dylan Fien is one of the best around.
25. MARANATHA; Zach Strickland leads the pitching staff.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.