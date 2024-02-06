The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona High left-hander Ethan Schiefelbein leads the No. 1-ranked Panthers.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland heading into the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment

1. CORONA; Great pitching, top hitters, quality fielders make Panthers a super team for 2024.

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE; Watching Duncan Marsten throw a 100-mph fastball will be something to see.

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN; Derek Curiel is poised for a big season hitting.

4. JSERRA; Defending Division 1 champions have lots of returning pitchers and hitters.

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Let’s see who scores a run off Levi Sterling.

6. LA MIRADA; Matadores have some big bats.

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH; Underestimate Oilers at your own peril.

8. SAN DIMAS; Lots of talented returnees, led by UCLA commit Kasen Khansarinia.

9. SANTA MARGARITA; Hayden George, Cade Townsend are pitchers to watch.

10. CRESPI; Celts are loaded with outstanding juniors, led by USC commit Diego Velazquez.

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL; New all-weather infield is perfect for a loaded team.

12. CYPRESS; Beware of catcher Nick Montgomery.

13. MATER DEI; The pitching staff should be outstanding, led by Wylan Moss.

14. CALABASAS; Shortstop Nate Castellon, pitcher Jordan Kingston are returning standouts.

15. SOUTH HILLS; Matt Moreno, Noah Malone are the big boppers.

16. HART; Brayden Jefferis leads team trying to send out coach Jim Ozella with title.

17. ANAHEIM CANYON; Stanford commit Cohen Gomez is real deal on the mound.

18. SIERRA CANYON; Watch out for freshman pitcher Sean Parrow.

19. WESTLAKE; Warriors came on strong last season.

20. GAHR; USC commits Andres Gonzalez, Bryce Morrison lead team.

21. CORONA SANTIAGO; Barrett Ronson had 38 hits last season.

22. SERVITE; Miles Scott is a two-way standout.

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN; Quentin Young is the player to watch.

24. GREAT OAK; Catcher Dylan Fien is one of the best around.

25. MARANATHA; Zach Strickland leads the pitching staff.