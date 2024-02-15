Palisades defeats Birmingham for third City Section girls’ water polo title

Yasmine Santini shoots to score one of her three goals in Palisades’ 14-11 victory over Birmingham in the City Section Open Division girls’ water polo final on Thursday.

Palisades outscored Birmingham by six in the second half to win its third City Section girls’ water polo title with a thrilling 14-11 victory in the Open Division championship game Thursday night at L.A. Valley College.

It was a team effort, as Taylor Gair, Kylie Lupescu, Lilli Fox and Yasmine Santini each scored three goals for the Dolphins, who trailed 8-5 at intermission but tied it 9-9 entering the fourth quarter. Genessis Zuniga and Bailey Gair also scored for Palisades.

Jocelyn Cruz scored six goals for the four-time champion Patriots.

In the preceding Division I final, Alexa Ramaya and Yolotzin Subdias each scored six goals as Eagle Rock captured its record seventh City crown with a 13-11 triumph over Venice. Kimberly Ortega scored five goals for the Gondoliers.