Palisades defeats Birmingham for third City Section girls’ water polo title

Yasmine Santini shoots to score one of her three goals in Palisades’ 14-11 victory over Birmingham in the City Section Open Division girls’ water polo final on Thursday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
Palisades outscored Birmingham by six in the second half to win its third City Section girls’ water polo title with a thrilling 14-11 victory in the Open Division championship game Thursday night at L.A. Valley College.

It was a team effort, as Taylor Gair, Kylie Lupescu, Lilli Fox and Yasmine Santini each scored three goals for the Dolphins, who trailed 8-5 at intermission but tied it 9-9 entering the fourth quarter. Genessis Zuniga and Bailey Gair also scored for Palisades.

Jocelyn Cruz scored six goals for the four-time champion Patriots.

In the preceding Division I final, Alexa Ramaya and Yolotzin Subdias each scored six goals as Eagle Rock captured its record seventh City crown with a 13-11 triumph over Venice. Kimberly Ortega scored five goals for the Gondoliers.

