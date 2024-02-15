Prep sports roundup: Strong pitching carries No. 1-ranked Corona over JSerra

Top-ranked Corona’s outstanding pitching has helped them open the season 3-0.

No. 1-ranked Corona’s pitching staff is more than living up to expectations. Three games in, the Panthers have given up just two runs in 21 innings and advanced to the championship game of the Prep Baseball Report tournament at Great Park in Irvine.

On Wednesday, left-hander Sam Burgess, a Texas Christian commit and the No. 3 starter for the talented Panthers, struck out seven in five scoreless innings in a 4-1 semifinal victory over defending Southern Section Division 1 champion JSerra. Jake Skelskey got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with a strikeout and Billy Carlson got the save.

Seth Hernandez contributed two hits and three RBIs, including a triple, and Anthony Murphy also had two hits. Corona will play the winner of Orange Lutheran-Harvard-Westlake in Tuesday’s final at Great Park.

El Camino Real 4, Calabasas 3: The Royals (3-0) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to advance to the semifinals of the Easton tournament. Ben Lopez threw three scoreless innings of relief. Luke Howe had three hits and Brendan McClure added two hits. Matthew Witkow had two hits for Calabasas.

Chaminade 5, Camarillo 4: Carter Bennett had three hits for Chaminade in helping the Eagles (3-0) advance to Saturday’s Easton tournament semifinals.

West Ranch 3, Simi Valley 3: The teams settled for a tie because of darkness after eight innings.

Westlake 5, Sierra Canyon 1: Jesse Beer allowed one hit in six innings and Noah Stead and Kaden Youmans each had two hits for the 3-0 Warriors in advancing to the Easton tournament semifinals.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Cypress 3: A six-run eighth inning powered the Knights (2-1). Kai Gonzaga had an RBI triple in the inning and Brody Thompson had an RBI single.

Cleveland 10, Castaic 3: Kaeden Riepl had three RBIs and Quinton Riepl had two RBIs to lead Cleveland.

St. Francis 4, Saugus 2: Hayden Deitch contributed two hits for St. Francis (2-1). Brody Ruyle had two RBIs.

Oxnard Pacifica 4, Newbury Park 1: Alex Villicana had three hits for Pacifica (2-1). Owen Meli homered for Newbury Park.

Agoura 12, Paraclete 0: Will Michelman finished with three hits and three RBIs for Agoura.

Hart 6, Granada Hills 4: Hayden Rhodes delivered a three-run home run and Eddie Gutierrez had two doubles for Hart.

Foothill 1, San Juan Hills 0: Gavin Kelley had the walk-off hit in the seventh for Foothill. Gavin Lauridsen and Kyle Telson combined on a three-hitter.

Crespi 4, Birmingham 0: Justin Kim struck out six in 4 2/3 innings and Troy Miller had two hits and two RBIs for Crespi (1-2).

Moorpark 7, Ventura 1: AJ Mai finished with two hits and four RBIs for Moorpark (2-1).

Oaks Christian 3, San Marcos 2: Elijah Clayton and Leo Baez each had three hits for Oaks Christian.

Servite 8, La Habra 4: Luke Wilson contributed three hits and Hayden Woodson and Valentine Lopez each had two RBIs for Servite (1-0).

Quartz Hill 1, Bishop Alemany 0: Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter for Quartz Hill.

Girls’ soccer

El Camino Real 4, Marshall 0: Scarlet Harris had two goals and an assist to lead El Camino Real in a City Section Division I playoff opener.