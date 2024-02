High school soccer playoff pairings

More to Read

DIVISION 7 Friday at Artesia High, 5 p.m. Maranatha vs. Artesia

DIVISION 6 Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 1 p.m. Diamond Ranch vs. Bell Gardens

DIVISION 5 Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 1 p.m. Estancia vs. Campbell Hall

DIVISION 4 Friday at Crespi High, 6 p.m. Louisville vs. Monrovia

DIVISION 3 Friday at Oak Park High, 6 p.m. Oak Park vs. Apple Valley

DIVISION 2 Saturday at Antelope Valley College, 5 p.m. Quartz Hills vs. La Serna

DIVISION 1 Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 6 p.m. Palos Verdes vs. Eastvale Roosevelt

SOUTHERN SECTION OPEN DIVISION Friday at Veterans Stadium, 4:30 p.m. Santa Margarita vs. Corona Santiago

DIVISION V Saturday at Valley College, 9 a.m. Reseda vs. Magnolia Science

DIVISION IV Friday at Valley College, 4 p.m. Bernstein vs. Stern

DIVISION III Saturday at Valley College, 1 p.m. Roybal vs. South East

DIVISION II Saturday at Valley College, 5 p.m. Larchmont Charter vs. Eagle Rock

CITY SECTION DIVISION I Friday at Valley College, 8 p.m. El Camino Real vs. Cleveland

DIVISION 7 Saturday at Covina High, 5 p.m. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy vs. Covina

DIVISION 6 Saturday at Wilson High, 5:30 p.m. Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. Maranatha

DIVISION 5 Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 3:30 p.m. Upland vs. Esperanza

DIVISION 4 Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 3:30 p.m. Lakewood vs. Etiwanda

DIVISION 3 Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 10:30 a.m. Animo Leadership vs. Bell Gardens

DIVISION 2 Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 10:30 a.m. Foothill vs. Newport Harbor

DIVISION 1 Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 6 p.m. Orange Lutheran vs. Servite

OPEN DIVISION Friday at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m. Arlington vs. Mater Dei

DIVISION V Saturday at Valley College, 11 a.m. Alliance Marine vs. New West Charter

DIVISION IV Friday at Valley College, 2 p.m. Contreras vs. Roybal

DIVISION III Saturday at Valley College, 3 p.m. Valor Academy vs. Torres

DIVISION II Friday at Valley College, 6 p.m. Venice vs. Sylmar

DIVISION I Saturday at Valley College, 7 p.m. El Camino Real vs. Birmingham

