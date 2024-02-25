Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Sam Burgess of No. 1 Corona is in the batter's box waiting for a pitch.
Sam Burgess of No. 1 Corona is 1-0 on the mound and has not given up an earned run in five innings.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (3-0); Ebel brothers become eligible on March 20; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Sophomore pitcher Gary Morse making positive impression; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1); Mission League play begins this week vs. Sierra Canyon; 3

4. WESTLAKE (7-0); Dylan Volantis has games of 10 and 11 strikeouts; 6

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (4-1); Showdown with Orange Lutheran on Thursday; 7

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-2); Knights face Loyola in Mission League play; 5

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0); Wyatt Arellano is 7-of-14 batting with 11 RBIs; 8

8. JSERRA (4-2); Catcher Charlie Caruso is living up to expectations; 4

9. LA SALLE (6-0); Pizza Chalet tournament champions; 9

10. SERVITE (5-0); Loara tournament champions behind MVP Hayden Woodson; 23

11. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); Hayden George struck out seven in three-inning stint; 10

12. MATER DEI (2-0); Wylan Moss starts with 10-strikeout performance; 14

13. LA MIRADA (1-2); New field to make its debut soon; 11

14. EL CAMINO REAL (4-1); Finished runner-up to Westlake in Easton tournament 12

15. MARANATHA (4-1); AJ Beltre off to good start hitting; 16

16. BONITA (3-1); Loss to La Salle in tournament final; 13

17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); Sophomore Jaden Jackson is hitting .548; NR

18. CYPRESS (2-3); Face Orange Lutheran on Tuesday; 18

19. ARLINGTON (5-1); Loss to Servite in Loara tournament final; NR

20. WEST RANCH (4-1-1); Walk-off home run for Ashton Tsukashima; 20

21. GREAT OAK (3-0); Dylan Fien has started 5-for-10 hitting; 24

22. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1); Sophomore Kardiff Black has 7 hits in 11 at-bats; 19

23. SOUTH HILLS (5-3); Strong schedule preparing team for league; 22

24. HART (5-2); Wins over St. Francis, Birmingham, Sierra Canyon; NR

25. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); Back-to-back wins over Yucaipa, Foothill; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

