The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 3 of the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. CORONA (3-0); Ebel brothers become eligible on March 20; 1
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Sophomore pitcher Gary Morse making positive impression; 2
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1); Mission League play begins this week vs. Sierra Canyon; 3
4. WESTLAKE (7-0); Dylan Volantis has games of 10 and 11 strikeouts; 6
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (4-1); Showdown with Orange Lutheran on Thursday; 7
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-2); Knights face Loyola in Mission League play; 5
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0); Wyatt Arellano is 7-of-14 batting with 11 RBIs; 8
8. JSERRA (4-2); Catcher Charlie Caruso is living up to expectations; 4
9. LA SALLE (6-0); Pizza Chalet tournament champions; 9
10. SERVITE (5-0); Loara tournament champions behind MVP Hayden Woodson; 23
11. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); Hayden George struck out seven in three-inning stint; 10
12. MATER DEI (2-0); Wylan Moss starts with 10-strikeout performance; 14
13. LA MIRADA (1-2); New field to make its debut soon; 11
14. EL CAMINO REAL (4-1); Finished runner-up to Westlake in Easton tournament 12
15. MARANATHA (4-1); AJ Beltre off to good start hitting; 16
16. BONITA (3-1); Loss to La Salle in tournament final; 13
17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); Sophomore Jaden Jackson is hitting .548; NR
18. CYPRESS (2-3); Face Orange Lutheran on Tuesday; 18
19. ARLINGTON (5-1); Loss to Servite in Loara tournament final; NR
20. WEST RANCH (4-1-1); Walk-off home run for Ashton Tsukashima; 20
21. GREAT OAK (3-0); Dylan Fien has started 5-for-10 hitting; 24
22. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1); Sophomore Kardiff Black has 7 hits in 11 at-bats; 19
23. SOUTH HILLS (5-3); Strong schedule preparing team for league; 22
24. HART (5-2); Wins over St. Francis, Birmingham, Sierra Canyon; NR
25. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); Back-to-back wins over Yucaipa, Foothill; NR
