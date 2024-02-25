The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

22. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1); Sophomore Kardiff Black has 7 hits in 11 at-bats; 19

19. ARLINGTON (5-1); Loss to Servite in Loara tournament final; NR

16. BONITA (3-1); Loss to La Salle in tournament final; 13

15. MARANATHA (4-1); AJ Beltre off to good start hitting; 16

14. EL CAMINO REAL (4-1); Finished runner-up to Westlake in Easton tournament 12

13. LA MIRADA (1-2); New field to make its debut soon; 11

11. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); Hayden George struck out seven in three-inning stint; 10

8. JSERRA (4-2); Catcher Charlie Caruso is living up to expectations; 4

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0); Wyatt Arellano is 7-of-14 batting with 11 RBIs; 8

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (4-1); Showdown with Orange Lutheran on Thursday; 7

4. WESTLAKE (7-0); Dylan Volantis has games of 10 and 11 strikeouts; 6

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1); Mission League play begins this week vs. Sierra Canyon; 3

1. CORONA (3-0); Ebel brothers become eligible on March 20; 1

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Sam Burgess of No. 1 Corona is 1-0 on the mound and has not given up an earned run in five innings.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.