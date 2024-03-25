Southland top 20 high school softball rankings
The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (1) Gardena Pacifica 13-0
2. (6) Norco 12-3
3. (3) Murrieta Mesa 16-2
4. (4) Orange Lutheran 10-2
5. (5) Riverside Poly 20-1-1
6. (7) Los Alamitos 13-3
7. (2) Huntington Beach 9-2
8. (8) West Torrance 15-3
9. (9) Mission Viejo 11-2-1
10. (10) Oaks Christian11-2
11. (11) California 16-2
12. (18) El Modena 12-4
13. (13) La Mirada 14-4-2
14. (14) Marina 11-5-1
15. (15) Granada Hills 11-1
16. (20) Valencia 13-3
17. (16) Millikan 10-6
18. (NR) Esperanza 8-6
19. (12) Anaheim Canyon 12-3
20. (19) Rio Mesa 12-2
