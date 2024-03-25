Advertisement
High School Sports

Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Gardena Pacifica 13-0

2. (6) Norco 12-3

3. (3) Murrieta Mesa 16-2

4. (4) Orange Lutheran 10-2

5. (5) Riverside Poly 20-1-1

6. (7) Los Alamitos 13-3

7. (2) Huntington Beach 9-2

8. (8) West Torrance 15-3

9. (9) Mission Viejo 11-2-1

10. (10) Oaks Christian11-2

11. (11) California 16-2

12. (18) El Modena 12-4

13. (13) La Mirada 14-4-2

14. (14) Marina 11-5-1

15. (15) Granada Hills 11-1

16. (20) Valencia 13-3

17. (16) Millikan 10-6

18. (NR) Esperanza 8-6

19. (12) Anaheim Canyon 12-3

20. (19) Rio Mesa 12-2

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement