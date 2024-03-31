The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 7 of the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. CORONA (12-1); Favorite to win this week’s Boras Classic; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-2-1); Games this week vs. Villa Park, Orange Lutheran; 2
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-3); Three-game sweep of Servite; 3
4. SAN DIMAS (14-2); Face Maranatha and pitcher Zach Strickland on Tuesday; 4
5. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4-1); Favorite to win this week’s National Classic; 5
6. JSERRA (8-5-1); Lions get to show off pitching depth this week; 6
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (11-4); Trent Grindlinger showing off skills as a hitter and closer; 7
8. WESTLAKE (13-2); Warriors win 11-inning game 1-0; 8
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-2); Best start for Huskies; 9
10. LA MIRADA (12-3); Hitters have come alive; 10
11. CHAMINADE (12-5); Picked up league win over Harvard-Westlake; 21
12. ARLINGTON (14-2); 3-1 loss to Norco; 11
13. ST. JOHN BOSCO 11-3); Playing in Ryan Lemmon tournament; 16
14. SOUTH HILLS (13-4); Matt Moreno, Nate Malone displaying power; 19
15. LA SALLE (11-5); Big win last week over Mater Dei; 17
16. BISHOP AMAT (12-3); Miguel Perez has 14 RBIs; 14
17. CALABASAS (10-6); Harvard commit Matthew Witkow having big season; 18
18. MARANATHA (9-3); Gets tested in this week’s Boras Classic; 12
19. LOS ALAMITOS (11-5); Suffered two defeats in Surf League 15
20. VILLA PARK (11-7); Aaron Sambath is 4-1 with 1.29 ERA; NR
21. NORCO (9-6); Competitive with everyone; NR
22. CYPRESS (9-6-1); National Classic vs. West Ranch on Monday; 20
23. MATER DEI (8-6); Big week ahead in Boras Classic; 24
24. MURRIETA VALLEY (13-5); Jesiah Generoso has 20 hits; NR
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (13-2); Split with San Clemente; 25
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.