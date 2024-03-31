The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

More to Read

22. CYPRESS (9-6-1); National Classic vs. West Ranch on Monday; 20

21. NORCO (9-6); Competitive with everyone; NR

20. VILLA PARK (11-7); Aaron Sambath is 4-1 with 1.29 ERA; NR

19. LOS ALAMITOS (11-5); Suffered two defeats in Surf League 15

18. MARANATHA (9-3); Gets tested in this week’s Boras Classic; 12

15. LA SALLE (11-5); Big win last week over Mater Dei; 17

11. CHAMINADE (12-5); Picked up league win over Harvard-Westlake; 21

10. LA MIRADA (12-3); Hitters have come alive; 10

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-2); Best start for Huskies; 9

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (11-4); Trent Grindlinger showing off skills as a hitter and closer; 7

6. JSERRA (8-5-1); Lions get to show off pitching depth this week; 6

5. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4-1); Favorite to win this week’s National Classic; 5

4. SAN DIMAS (14-2); Face Maranatha and pitcher Zach Strickland on Tuesday; 4

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-2-1); Games this week vs. Villa Park, Orange Lutheran; 2

1. CORONA (12-1); Favorite to win this week’s Boras Classic; 1

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Corona begins action in the Boras Classic with an All-Star group including Trey Ebel, from left, Seth Hernandez, Josh Springer, Anthony Murphy and Billy Carlson.

