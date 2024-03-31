Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona baseball players Trey Ebel, Seth Hernandez, Josh Springer, Anthony Murphy and Billy Carlson.
Corona begins action in the Boras Classic with an All-Star group including Trey Ebel, from left, Seth Hernandez, Josh Springer, Anthony Murphy and Billy Carlson.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (12-1); Favorite to win this week’s Boras Classic; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-2-1); Games this week vs. Villa Park, Orange Lutheran; 2

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-3); Three-game sweep of Servite; 3

4. SAN DIMAS (14-2); Face Maranatha and pitcher Zach Strickland on Tuesday; 4

5. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4-1); Favorite to win this week’s National Classic; 5

6. JSERRA (8-5-1); Lions get to show off pitching depth this week; 6

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (11-4); Trent Grindlinger showing off skills as a hitter and closer; 7

8. WESTLAKE (13-2); Warriors win 11-inning game 1-0; 8

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-2); Best start for Huskies; 9

10. LA MIRADA (12-3); Hitters have come alive; 10

11. CHAMINADE (12-5); Picked up league win over Harvard-Westlake; 21

12. ARLINGTON (14-2); 3-1 loss to Norco; 11

13. ST. JOHN BOSCO 11-3); Playing in Ryan Lemmon tournament; 16

14. SOUTH HILLS (13-4); Matt Moreno, Nate Malone displaying power; 19

15. LA SALLE (11-5); Big win last week over Mater Dei; 17

16. BISHOP AMAT (12-3); Miguel Perez has 14 RBIs; 14

17. CALABASAS (10-6); Harvard commit Matthew Witkow having big season; 18

18. MARANATHA (9-3); Gets tested in this week’s Boras Classic; 12

19. LOS ALAMITOS (11-5); Suffered two defeats in Surf League 15

20. VILLA PARK (11-7); Aaron Sambath is 4-1 with 1.29 ERA; NR

21. NORCO (9-6); Competitive with everyone; NR

22. CYPRESS (9-6-1); National Classic vs. West Ranch on Monday; 20

23. MATER DEI (8-6); Big week ahead in Boras Classic; 24

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (13-5); Jesiah Generoso has 20 hits; NR

25. SAN JUAN HILLS (13-2); Split with San Clemente; 25

