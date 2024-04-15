Southland top 20 high school softball rankings
The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
(with previous rank)
1. (1) Norco 18-3
2. (2) Murrieta Mesa 20-2
3. (3) Riverside Poly 23-1-1
4. (4) Orange Lutheran 15-3
5. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 18-2
6. (7) Oaks Christian 17-2
7. (8) Anaheim Canyon 19-4
8. (9) El Modena 17-6
9. (10) Los Alamitos 17-5
10. (11) Granada Hills 18-1
11. (13) Rio Mesa 18-3
12. (16) California 22-3
13. (12) La Mirada 17-4-2
14. (15) Long Beach Millikan 15-8
15. (6) Mission Viejo 16-5-1
16. (17) West Torrance 18-4
17. (NR) Valencia 16-4
18. (18) Esperanza 11-9
19. (14) Huntington Beach 14-6
20. (20) Marina 14-7-1
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.