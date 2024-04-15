Advertisement
High School Sports

Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

Jeannette Camarena of Granada Hills celebrates while standing on second base during a win over El Camino Real.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(with previous rank)

1. (1) Norco 18-3

2. (2) Murrieta Mesa 20-2

3. (3) Riverside Poly 23-1-1

4. (4) Orange Lutheran 15-3

5. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 18-2

6. (7) Oaks Christian 17-2

7. (8) Anaheim Canyon 19-4

8. (9) El Modena 17-6

9. (10) Los Alamitos 17-5

10. (11) Granada Hills 18-1

11. (13) Rio Mesa 18-3

12. (16) California 22-3

13. (12) La Mirada 17-4-2

14. (15) Long Beach Millikan 15-8

15. (6) Mission Viejo 16-5-1

16. (17) West Torrance 18-4

17. (NR) Valencia 16-4

18. (18) Esperanza 11-9

19. (14) Huntington Beach 14-6

20. (20) Marina 14-7-1

