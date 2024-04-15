Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

More to Read

The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

Jeannette Camarena of Granada Hills celebrates while standing on second base during a win over El Camino Real.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.