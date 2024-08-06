Marmonte League is filled with top defensive linemen: ‘We have freaks’

The Marmonte League is filled with top defensive linemen, including Izak Simpson (left) of Simi Valley and Hayden Lowe of Oaks Christian.

Jade Few, a defensive end for St. Bonaventure, was asked at Monday’s gathering of Marmonte League schools on media day whether quarterbacks in the league should be concerned about the many pass rushers in the league.

“Yeah, they should be worried,” he said.

Oaks Christian, St. Bonaventure, Oxnard Pacifica, Simi Valley, Camarillo and Bishop Diego all have their share of defensive specialists ready to cause havoc.

“We have freaks,” St. Bonaventure coach Joe Goyeneche said.

St. Bonaventure defensive end Jaden Few (left) and lineman/end Matt Perez. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Junior Matt Perez had 15½ sacks last season for St. Bonaventure and Few had five sacks.

Simi Valley’s Izak Simpson was the defensive lineman of the year after moving from basketball to football and learning the sport for the first time. He was so inexperienced that he thought he was doing something wrong when someone mentioned tackles for losses. “Is that how many tackles I failed to get?” he said.

Oaks Christian might have the best defensive line of all, led by USC commit Hayden Lowe. Bishop Diego has Arizona commit Mays Pese, a disruptor all last season.

“We take pride in this being the best league in Ventura County,” Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert said.

Notes . . .

The survivor. Pacifica QB Dom Duran stayed for four years. pic.twitter.com/IRGqpJyEHU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 5, 2024

Pacifica coach Mike Moon has high expectations and confidence in senior quarterback Dom Duran, who has been fighting off competition for four seasons.

“I will stand on the table for this kid being one of the top quarterbacks in California,” Moon said.

Pacifica will have two top receivers for Duran in Isaiah Dillon, a Fresno State commit, and Savion Taylor, who returns for his senior year after a strong sophomore season. He went down with a torn ACL in the second game last season.

Forgotten last season was the durability of St. Bonaventure running back Koen Glover. He started all 16 games and was at his best in the playoffs. He’s up to 225 pounds and believes his speed has improved.

Drew Reyes of Camarillo. You can’t miss his number. pic.twitter.com/H2mRGhM9er — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 5, 2024

Camarillo’s Brayden Smith, a receiver and kicker, was also the starting second baseman for the Scorpions’ Southern Section championship baseball team. He said he got an autograph from pitcher Boston Bateman, who was the 41st player taken in last month’s amateur draft. Camarillo is sticking with an offense that relies on using its tight ends extensively. This year’s key tight end is Garrett Johnson.