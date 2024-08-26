City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 0:
1. BIRMINGHAM (0-0): Patriots open season on Friday against St. Bonaventure at Buena as they embark on challenging nonleague schedule.
2. CARSON (1-0): Colts’ speed is going to be a problem. Play at Long Beach Millikan on Thursday.
3. SAN PEDRO (0-1): Close loss against Torrance. Next up is road game against Kennedy on Thursday.
4. BANNING (1-0); Next up is the double wing of Granada Hills, which ran the ball every play in win over Franklin.
5. NARBONNE (1-0): Big test coming up against Los Alamitos, the school QB Jaden O’Neal used to play for.
6. PALISADES (1-0): QB Jack Thomas is going to be a big-time contributor this season. Next up is dangerous Roosevelt.
7. KING/DREW (1-0): A tough game on the road against Brentwood comes this week.
8. GARDENA (1-0): Panthers host Crenshaw on Thursday.
9. ROOSEVELT (1-0): Running back Alan Ortiz rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns in win over Venice.
;
10. GARFIELD (0-1): Bulldogs playing an improved Crespi team this week.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.