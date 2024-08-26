Steven Perez, left, and Salvador Zamora are happy after helping Banning to an opening win against Dorsey.

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 0:

1. BIRMINGHAM (0-0): Patriots open season on Friday against St. Bonaventure at Buena as they embark on challenging nonleague schedule.

2. CARSON (1-0): Colts’ speed is going to be a problem. Play at Long Beach Millikan on Thursday.

3. SAN PEDRO (0-1): Close loss against Torrance. Next up is road game against Kennedy on Thursday.

4. BANNING (1-0); Next up is the double wing of Granada Hills, which ran the ball every play in win over Franklin.

5. NARBONNE (1-0): Big test coming up against Los Alamitos, the school QB Jaden O’Neal used to play for.

6. PALISADES (1-0): QB Jack Thomas is going to be a big-time contributor this season. Next up is dangerous Roosevelt.

7. KING/DREW (1-0): A tough game on the road against Brentwood comes this week.

8. GARDENA (1-0): Panthers host Crenshaw on Thursday.

9. ROOSEVELT (1-0): Running back Alan Ortiz rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns in win over Venice.

10. GARFIELD (0-1): Bulldogs playing an improved Crespi team this week.