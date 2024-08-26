Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section top 10 football rankings

Steven Perez, left, and Salvador Zamora are happy after helping Banning to an opening win against Dorsey.
Steven Perez, left, and Salvador Zamora are happy after helping Banning to an opening win against Dorsey.
(Benjamin Royer / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 0:

1. BIRMINGHAM (0-0): Patriots open season on Friday against St. Bonaventure at Buena as they embark on challenging nonleague schedule.

2. CARSON (1-0): Colts’ speed is going to be a problem. Play at Long Beach Millikan on Thursday.

3. SAN PEDRO (0-1): Close loss against Torrance. Next up is road game against Kennedy on Thursday.

4. BANNING (1-0); Next up is the double wing of Granada Hills, which ran the ball every play in win over Franklin.

5. NARBONNE (1-0): Big test coming up against Los Alamitos, the school QB Jaden O’Neal used to play for.

6. PALISADES (1-0): QB Jack Thomas is going to be a big-time contributor this season. Next up is dangerous Roosevelt.

Advertisement

7. KING/DREW (1-0): A tough game on the road against Brentwood comes this week.

8. GARDENA (1-0): Panthers host Crenshaw on Thursday.

9. ROOSEVELT (1-0): Running back Alan Ortiz rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns in win over Venice.
;
10. GARFIELD (0-1): Bulldogs playing an improved Crespi team this week.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement