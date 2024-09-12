High school football: Thursday’s scores
SOUTHERN SECTION
Manzanita League
Desert Christian Academy 47, Desert Chapel 26
Nonleague
Arlington 36, Buena Park 25
Burbank 39, Fillmore 14
Chaparral 56, Temecula Valley 2
Culver City 37, Salesian 7
El Modena 49, Segerstrom 24
El Rancho 30, Montebello 7
Fontana 48, Ontario 0
Gabrielino 33, Workman 6
Gahr 14, Garden Grove 12
Ganesha 49, Pomona 6
Irvine University 13, Estancia 6
La Palma Kennedy 41, Pioneer 24
Long Beach Wilson 63, California 10
Katella 33, Magnolia 6
Marina 31, Garden Grove Pacifica 7
Monrovia 28, Don Lugo 27
San Jacinto 42, Rancho Verde 35
Schurr 27, Chino 14
Vista del Lago 28, Moreno Valley 23
Walnut 24, Rowland 21
