Deuce Jefferson leads Long Beach Poly past Lakewood

In the days leading up to Friday night’s Moore League showdown between Long Beach Poly and Lakewood, the focus centered on whether Jackrabbits transfers Madden Iamaleava and Jace Brown would be able to play.

The two were on the sideline and participated in a pregame ceremony honoring the team’s seniors but, as it turned out, the players who did suit up did just fine for Poly — particularly junior quarterback Deuce Jefferson.

After spotting Lakewood a 14-point lead in the first five minutes the host Jackrabbits reeled off 47 unanswered points on their way to a 47-20 victory at Veterans Stadium.

Jefferson, who again might be the signal-caller next week instead of Iamaleava, certainly made a case for being the starter next season, tossing 28- and 47-yard touchdown passes to star receiver Jayden Coley in the first quarter, engineering a long drive to put the Jackrabbits ahead, sprinting 79 yards for a score to open the second half and hitting Kamarie Smith over the middle for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 34-14 late in the third quarter. Jefferson finished with 175 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

“I just go out and work as hard as I can in practice each and every day,” Jefferson said. “We had a couple tough losses early but they only made us stronger. On the touchdown run I see green grass in front of me and took off.”

Quarterback Deuce Jefferson dives for a first down in the first half against Lakewood at Veterans Stadium on Friday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Coley’s shoestring catch of a tipped ball gave Poly (2-3, 2-0) the ball inside the Lancers’ one-yard line and Benjamin Harris plowed into the end zone on the next play to put Poly ahead 21-14 early in the second quarter. Lakewood went for it on fourth and one at the Jackrabbits’ eight-yard line with 20 seconds left in the half but tailback Josiah Apisala was tackled a foot short.

Apisala capped the Lancers’ first drive with a seven-yard run. They recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and quarterback Kade Casillas made Poly pay by scrambling out of the pocket and tossing a 33-yard scoring strike to Cecil Xavier Smith. Lakewood (3-3, 1-0) did not score again until late in the fourth quarter.

Both teams were coming off of shutouts in their league openers last week. Poly blanked Jordan 33-0 and Lakewood blew out Compton 57-0.

UCLA commits Iamaleava and Brown, both seniors, started the year at Downey Warren High and played the opening game for the Bears before enrolling at Poly on Sept. 5. Both are trying to gain eligibility. Poly announced Iamaleava has made a valid change of residence, making him eligible immediately. He was an All-CIF quarterback at Warren last season. Brown plays receiver.

Southern Section transfers who sat out after transferring without moving will be eligible Sept. 30. Poly coach Stephen Barbee did not comment on the transfers except to say that paperwork has been submitted and it is now up to the CIF to decide when the star transfers will be given the green light.