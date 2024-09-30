City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 5:
Rk., School, Comment
1. SAN PEDRO (5-1): QB Marcus Jeronymo has been producing; open Marine League play at home at Carson.
2. NARBONNE (4-2): Defense came through in shutout of King/Drew; host Banning on Friday.
3. BIRMINGHAM (0-4): Patriots can set City record for consecutive section wins vs. Chatsworth.
4. BANNING (4-2): Pilots will need to run the ball effectively on Friday against Narbonne.
5. CARSON (3-3): Big game for QB Chris Fields vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias.
6. PALISADES (4-1): Dolphins are favored to win the Western League.
7. GARDENA (5-0): Running back Xavier Grant keeps on punishing defenders.
8. GARFIELD (4-2): Sophomore Ceasar Reyes 179 yards rushing vs. Bell.
9. WESTCHESTER (5-0): Running back Landon Davis has 629 yards rushing.
10. KENNEDY (4-2): Golden Cougars headed toward Valley Mission League title.
