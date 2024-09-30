Advertisement
Garfield sophomore running back Ceasar Reyes tries to slip a tackle as he finds a hole at the line of scrimmage.
Sophomore running back Ceasar Reyes and Garfield take on Bell this week.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 5:

Rk., School, Comment

1. SAN PEDRO (5-1): QB Marcus Jeronymo has been producing; open Marine League play at home at Carson.

2. NARBONNE (4-2): Defense came through in shutout of King/Drew; host Banning on Friday.

3. BIRMINGHAM (0-4): Patriots can set City record for consecutive section wins vs. Chatsworth.

4. BANNING (4-2): Pilots will need to run the ball effectively on Friday against Narbonne.

5. CARSON (3-3): Big game for QB Chris Fields vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

6. PALISADES (4-1): Dolphins are favored to win the Western League.

7. GARDENA (5-0): Running back Xavier Grant keeps on punishing defenders.

8. GARFIELD (4-2): Sophomore Ceasar Reyes 179 yards rushing vs. Bell.

9. WESTCHESTER (5-0): Running back Landon Davis has 629 yards rushing.

10. KENNEDY (4-2): Golden Cougars headed toward Valley Mission League title.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

