How the top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

24. VILLA PARK (4-2); lost to Yorba Linda, 31-14; vs. Tesoro at El Modena, Oct. 11

21. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); at Santa Barbara, Saturday; at Calabasas, Thursday

17. LEUZINGER (5-1); lost to Inglewood, 34-29; at Palos Verdes, Oct. 11

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 40-18; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 11

13. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); at San Diego Lincoln, Saturday; at Edison, Oct. 18

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); at Loyola, late; at Chaminade, Oct. 11

9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-20; vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, Oct. 11

8. SERVITE (6-0); def. JSerra, 20-7; vs. Mater Dei at Mt. San Antonio College, Oct. 11

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-24; vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Oct. 11

4. JSERRA (5-1); lost to Servite, 20-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 11

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Santa Margarita, 40-18; vs. Servite at Mt. San Antonio College, Oct. 11

Rk., School; This week; Next game

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week, Oct. 3-5:

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.