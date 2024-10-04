How the top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week, Oct. 3-5:
Rk., School; This week; Next game
1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Santa Margarita, 40-18; vs. Servite at Mt. San Antonio College, Oct. 11
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 28-24; vs. Santa Margarita, Oct. 11
3. MISSION VIEJO (7-0); def. Long Beach Poly, 49-14; at San Clemente, Oct. 18
4. JSERRA (5-1); lost to Servite, 20-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 11
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-24; vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Oct. 11
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 63-0; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday
7. SIERRA CANYON (3-3); def. Chaminade, 42-3; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Oct. 11
8. SERVITE (6-0); def. JSerra, 20-7; vs. Mater Dei at Mt. San Antonio College, Oct. 11
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-20; vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, Oct. 11
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Norco, 42-27; at Chaparral, Oct. 11
11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); at Loyola, late; at Chaminade, Oct. 11
12. CHAPARRAL (5-1); def. Vista Murrieta, 55-28; vs. Murrieta Valley, Oct. 11
13. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); at San Diego Lincoln, Saturday; at Edison, Oct. 18
14. OAK HILLS (6-0); def. Hesperia, 34-0; vs. Serrano, Friday
15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 40-18; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 11
16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, Oct. 11
17. LEUZINGER (5-1); lost to Inglewood, 34-29; at Palos Verdes, Oct. 11
18. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Leuzinger, 34-29; at Lawndale, Oct. 11
19. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 42-28; at Camarillo, Thursday
20. DOWNEY (5-1); def. La Mirada, 45-13; vs. Bellflower, Oct. 11
21. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); at Santa Barbara, Saturday; at Calabasas, Thursday
22. YORBA LINDA (6-0); def. Villa Park, 31-14; vs. San Juan Hills, Oct. 11
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); def. Upland, 10-7; vs. Ayala, Oct. 11
24. VILLA PARK (4-2); lost to Yorba Linda, 31-14; vs. Tesoro at El Modena, Oct. 11
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-1); def. Corona del Mar, 31-28; at Yorba Linda, Oct. 11
