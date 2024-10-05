High school football top performers in the Southland

Orange Lutheran tight end AJ Ia caught two touchdown passes against St. John Bosco.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• Makya Chee, El Toro: Rushed for 383 yards in 20 carries in win over Anaheim Canyon.

• Karson Cox, Oak Hills: Scored four touchdowns in win over Hesperia, giving him 20 touchdowns in six games.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 260 yards in 16 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over South East.

• Omar Muhammad, North Hollywood: Rushed for 259 yards in 25 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Grant.

• Zach Rogozik, Hart: Rushed for 232 yards in 23 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Castaic.

• Hinesward Lilomaiava, Mission Viejo: Rushed for 170 yards and one touchdown in win over Long Beach Poly.

• Jordon Davison, Mater Dei: Rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.

• Steve Chavez, Orange Lutheran: Rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown in loss to St. John Bosco.

• Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley: Rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, caught five passes for 98 yards and one touchdown in win over St. Bonaventure.

• Quaid Carr, Servite: Rushed for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns in win over JSerra.

PASSING

These teams are throwing haymakers. Madden Williams puts Bosco back on top 21-17. 8:33 left. The freshman QB Malau’ulu is hitting and hitting. pic.twitter.com/kxgdoJrhSC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 5, 2024

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: The freshman completed 20 of 22 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in the second half in a win over Orange Lutheran.

• Kingston Tisdell, Inglewood: Passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns in win over Leuzinger.

• Tommy Acosta, Capistrano Valley: Passed for 368 yards and four touchdowns in win over Western.

• Grady Long, La Serna: Passed for 429 yards and four touchdowns in win over El Rancho.

• Dane Weber, Chapparal: Passed for 234 yards and one touchdown, ran for 156 yards and one touchdown in win over Vista Murrieta.

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Completed 15 of 20 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bishop Alemany.

• Ty Isaia, Murrieta Valley: The freshman passed for three touchdowns in win over Norco.

• Oscar Rios, Downey: Passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Mirada.

RECEIVING

Carson Clark 22-yard TD catch. St. John Bosco 28, Orange Lutheran 24. 50 seconds left. Did I say what a game? pic.twitter.com/N7FiaPWglk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 5, 2024

• Carson Clark, St. John Bosco: Caught 10 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.

• AJ Ia, Orange Lutheran: Caught two touchdown passes in loss to St. John Bosco.

• Antonio Walton, Cathedral: Caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in win over Bishop Alemany.

DEFENSE

• Ulavai Fetuli, La Habra: Had two sacks, an interception and caught a touchdown pass in win over El Dorado.

• Marcellous Ryan, Gardena Serra: Had a fumble recovery and interception in a comeback win over Loyola.

• Tristin Real, Servite: Recorded a sack, interception and fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of win over JSerra.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Tay Wright, Long Beach Poly: Returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and had an interception in loss to Mission Viejo.

• Carter Sobel, Chaminade: Kicked 49-yard field goal in loss to Sierra Canyon.

