High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
• Makya Chee, El Toro: Rushed for 383 yards in 20 carries in win over Anaheim Canyon.
• Karson Cox, Oak Hills: Scored four touchdowns in win over Hesperia, giving him 20 touchdowns in six games.
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 260 yards in 16 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over South East.
• Omar Muhammad, North Hollywood: Rushed for 259 yards in 25 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Grant.
• Zach Rogozik, Hart: Rushed for 232 yards in 23 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Castaic.
• Hinesward Lilomaiava, Mission Viejo: Rushed for 170 yards and one touchdown in win over Long Beach Poly.
• Jordon Davison, Mater Dei: Rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.
• Steve Chavez, Orange Lutheran: Rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown in loss to St. John Bosco.
• Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley: Rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, caught five passes for 98 yards and one touchdown in win over St. Bonaventure.
• Quaid Carr, Servite: Rushed for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns in win over JSerra.
PASSING
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: The freshman completed 20 of 22 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in the second half in a win over Orange Lutheran.
• Kingston Tisdell, Inglewood: Passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns in win over Leuzinger.
• Tommy Acosta, Capistrano Valley: Passed for 368 yards and four touchdowns in win over Western.
• Grady Long, La Serna: Passed for 429 yards and four touchdowns in win over El Rancho.
• Dane Weber, Chapparal: Passed for 234 yards and one touchdown, ran for 156 yards and one touchdown in win over Vista Murrieta.
• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Completed 15 of 20 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bishop Alemany.
• Ty Isaia, Murrieta Valley: The freshman passed for three touchdowns in win over Norco.
• Oscar Rios, Downey: Passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Mirada.
RECEIVING
• Carson Clark, St. John Bosco: Caught 10 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in win over Orange Lutheran.
• AJ Ia, Orange Lutheran: Caught two touchdown passes in loss to St. John Bosco.
• Antonio Walton, Cathedral: Caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in win over Bishop Alemany.
DEFENSE
• Ulavai Fetuli, La Habra: Had two sacks, an interception and caught a touchdown pass in win over El Dorado.
• Marcellous Ryan, Gardena Serra: Had a fumble recovery and interception in a comeback win over Loyola.
• Tristin Real, Servite: Recorded a sack, interception and fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of win over JSerra.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Tay Wright, Long Beach Poly: Returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and had an interception in loss to Mission Viejo.
• Carter Sobel, Chaminade: Kicked 49-yard field goal in loss to Sierra Canyon.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.