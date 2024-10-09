Drew Nichols leads a standout, and often hungry, Murrieta Valley offensive line

Drew Nichols is 17 years old and a senior left offensive tackle at Murrieta Valley High. Committed to Michigan State, he’s part of an offensive line so massive in size that when the players walk into a restaurant buffet line, heads turn in fear that all the shrimp suddenly will disappear.

“We’re going to a buffet this week,” said Nichols, who is 6 feet 5 and 276 pounds. “I’m a little nervous. Everyone is going to turn white when we walk in.”

Let’s be honest: Football teams are only as good as their blockers, which helps explain how Murrieta Valley has won five of six games even though its standout quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, has yet to make an appearance while recovering from a knee injury.

Advertisement

“We knew we’d be able to run the ball,” coach George Wilson said.

The blockers start with Nichols, who was recruited by most Big Ten schools until settling on Michigan State. Family from his mother’s side live in Michigan and are either Michigan Wolverines or Michigan State Spartans fans. He thinks the Wolverines supporters will be changing allegiance.

Look at that hole on the right side of Murrieta Valley offensive line. No. 73 is Drew Nichols. pic.twitter.com/zRKpOVNR6R — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2024

Wilson coached Nichols in T-ball when he was 5. He grew up tall and lanky, playing multiple sports until growing into his lineman body. He has a 4.3 grade-point average and projects as someone who one day will fit right in with those massive blockers at the college and NFL levels.

“You can be big, you can be heavy, but I’ve seen so many massive guys not reach their full blocking potential because of their feet and hand placement,” Nichols said. “You need to be able to put yourself in the right position to maximize your leverage and have the best strength. There’s a lot of people who don’t understand that. It comes down to being big and smart and fast and strong. It’s something you have to be born into but also work into that position”

Advertisement

Next to him at left guard is senior Layne Silman, 6-2 and 270 pounds. At center is 6-5, 320-pound junior Luke Kingman. The right guard is 6-3, 300-pound senior Austin Russell and the right tackle is 6-5, 315-pound junior Elisha Faamatuainu, who already has an offer from USC.

Nichols tells the story of the time the linemen went to eat at Red Robin, and Faamatuainu decided he was really hungry.

“He had a whole pizza, a bacon burger and a sandwich. Three entrees. It was crazy,” Nichols said.

Advertisement

The linemen are all home grown and best friends. Kingman’s father is the wrestling coach at Murrieta Valley and another lineman’s mom works at the school.

“They’re a super-fun, energetic group,” offensive coordinator Alex Rosenblum said. “They get off the ball.”

With Bachmeier unavailable, freshman Ty Isaia has stepped in at quarterback, and his primary job has been giving the ball to standout running back Dorian Hoze. Murrieta Valley attempted just five passes two weeks ago in a win over San Clemente. Everyone knows the Nighthawks want to run the ball, and they’re still tough to stop.

The real entertainment happens during lineman dinners. If you thought shark feeding frenzies were fun, these guys can match the intensity level.

“It’s terrifying,” Nichols said. “It’s like feeding animals. We get two plates and fill them up.”

