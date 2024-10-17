High school football: Week 8 scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Exposition League
Manual Arts 51, Santee 19
Marquez 42, Jefferson 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
605 League
Artesia 40, Glenn 6
Cerritos 70, Pioneer 14
Almont League
Schurr 42, Alhambra 6
Citrus Belt League
Yucaipa 67, Redlands East Valley 45
Delta League
Tustin 34, El Modena 28
Western 28, Cypress 22
Hacienda League
Chino 21, South Hills 14
Diamond Bar 30, Los Altos 22
Inland Valley League
Moreno Valley 22, Perris 21
Iota League
Sonora 35, Santa Ana 13
Ivy League
Liberty 49, Riverside North 14
Orange Vista 43, Vista del Lago 21
Lambda League
Beckman 20, La Palma Kennedy 14 (OT)
Marina 28, Fullerton 0
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton 52, Desert Chapel 27
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 26, Nuview Bridge 24
Miramonte League
Duarte 28, Workman 0
Ganesha 42, Garey 0
La Puente 50, Bassett 0
Mojave River League
Serrano 30, Sultana 14
Montview League
Nogales 44, Pomona 0
Mountain Pass League
Temescal Canyon 35, Tahquitz 26
West Valley 21, Elsinore 3
Omicron League
Garden Grove Pacifica 45, Buena Park 38
Pacific League
Muir 78, Hoover 0
Pasadena 26, Arcadia 14
Rio Hondo League
South Pasadena 36, Monrovia 27
River Valley
Norte Vista 42, Rubidoux 16
Ramona 35, Jurupa Valley 0
Sierra League
Bonita 34, Los Osos 20
Charter Oak 18, Colony 14
Glendora 35, Claremont 6
Sun Valley League
Banning 23, Desert Hot Springs 0
Sunbelt League
Hemet 39, Valley View 28
Tango League
Anaheim 42, Garden Grove Santiago 6
Costa Mesa 35, Bolsa Grande 20
