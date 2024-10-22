Flag football playoffs: Riley Crooks gets three interceptions in Edison’s win over Thousand Oaks
The inaugural Southern Section girls’ flag football playoffs began on Tuesday in Divisions 2-5. Division 1 begins Saturday.
In a Division 2 opener, Edison rallied for a 13-12 win over Thousand Oaks behind Riley Crooks, who intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. Crooks is also a top girls’ soccer player committed to Texas A&M.
Torrance knocked off Rosary 24-12. Irvine Northwood defeated Corona Centennial 40-14. Long Beach Poly, the No. 1 seed in Division 2, defeated Los Altos 20-0. Kenzie Paimany had two touchdown passes. No. 2-seeded Bonita was upset by Sonora 26-0. Sonora will play Oxnard on Saturday in the second round. Oxnard defeated San Juan Hills 28-13. Vanessa Cano had two touchdown passes for Ryanna Harris.
Woodbridge defeated Royal 33-0. Newbury Park received a clutch touchdown pass and extra-point conversion from quarterback Greta Heath to defeat Yorba Linda 21-20. Esperanza defeated Corona Santiago 27-14. Mira Costa defeated St. Mary’s 24-0.
In Division 3, San Clemente picked up a 34-22 road victory over Oak Park. Placentia Valencia defeated Channel Islands 13-6.
In Division 4, Windward defeated Gardena Serra 28-18. Freshman Saira Rahemtulla caught two touchdownn passes for Windward.
