Flag football playoffs: Riley Crooks gets three interceptions in Edison’s win over Thousand Oaks

Mia Mata has been playing quarterback for Oxnard this season.

The inaugural Southern Section girls’ flag football playoffs began on Tuesday in Divisions 2-5. Division 1 begins Saturday.

In a Division 2 opener, Edison rallied for a 13-12 win over Thousand Oaks behind Riley Crooks, who intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. Crooks is also a top girls’ soccer player committed to Texas A&M.

Torrance knocked off Rosary 24-12. Irvine Northwood defeated Corona Centennial 40-14. Long Beach Poly, the No. 1 seed in Division 2, defeated Los Altos 20-0. Kenzie Paimany had two touchdown passes. No. 2-seeded Bonita was upset by Sonora 26-0. Sonora will play Oxnard on Saturday in the second round. Oxnard defeated San Juan Hills 28-13. Vanessa Cano had two touchdown passes for Ryanna Harris.

Woodbridge defeated Royal 33-0. Newbury Park received a clutch touchdown pass and extra-point conversion from quarterback Greta Heath to defeat Yorba Linda 21-20. Esperanza defeated Corona Santiago 27-14. Mira Costa defeated St. Mary’s 24-0.

La Quinta 6

BMHS 32

FINAL



Our lady Knights win their Round 1 game vs the La Quinta Blackhawks. Next Game: Sat at 5p. Check with @knights_bmhs for game details. Kudos to our President Pat Lee for announcing the game!#BishopFlagFootball @latsondheimer @DamianCalhoun pic.twitter.com/dlhUQr2dlV — ET ® AMDG (@edwardtorre) October 23, 2024

In Division 3, San Clemente picked up a 34-22 road victory over Oak Park. Placentia Valencia defeated Channel Islands 13-6.

Advertisement

In Division 4, Windward defeated Gardena Serra 28-18. Freshman Saira Rahemtulla caught two touchdownn passes for Windward.