Column: It’s a big week for big high school football games in the Southland

Rival quarterbacks Elijah Brown of Mater Dei, left, and Caleb Sanchez of St. John Bosco embrace after the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Coliseum in 2023.

It’s Week 9 of the high school football season, which means two games that bring out the largest crowds and produce the most intense fan engagement are set for Friday.

There’s unbeaten Mater Dei taking on unbeaten St. John Bosco at Santa Ana Stadium in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in California. And there’s the annual East Los Angeles Classic featuring Garfield playing Roosevelt for the first time at SoFi Stadium with a halftime concert by the Black Eyed Peas.

Friday night in L.A.: Game 1 World Series, Yankees vs. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Lakers-Suns at Crypt. USC-Rutgers at Coliseum. Concert at Intuit Dome. Roosevelt-Garfield at SoFi Stadium. St. John Bosco-Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium. Pray for every driver. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 21, 2024

It’s a crazy Friday night for sports events in Los Angeles that figures to test the patience of those driving to games, with Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, the Lakers playing the Suns at Crypto.com and USC playing Rutgers at the Coliseum.

The most intriguing statistic from the Mater Dei-St. John Bosco rivalry is that in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023, the team that won the regular-season game lost the rematch in the Southern Section Division 1 final. So don’t expect any trash talking afterward knowing another game could be looming next month.

Koa Malau’ulu to Daniel Odom. St. John Bosco leads 14-10. Freshman QB is 13 of 14 passing in second half. pic.twitter.com/L8jjpZQxZ7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 5, 2024

For now, the Trinity League showdown is hard to predict. Mater Dei is 7-0 under first-year coach Raul Lara, with a defense that doesn’t treat quarterbacks nicely because of a relentless pass rush led by the best group of linebackers anywhere. St. John Bosco, under coach Jason Negro, is 8-0 thanks to an improving group of young players, led by freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu.

Willam James Adams (Will.i.am), lead singer for Black Eyed Peas, will give halftime concert on Friday at SoFi Stadium as part of Garfield-Roosevelt game. (Craig Weston)

Steve Fifita, the interim coach at Santa Margarita, has lost to Mater Dei and St. John Bosco this season and believes the teams are evenly matched.

“I told coach Negro he’s done a great job creating winners,” he said. “There was no stress on the sideline when there was five minutes left [in our game]. They find a way to win. Mater Dei is a juggernaut, but I think Bosco matches up well. They both have a culture of winning.”

See Dash Beierly pass. See Dash Beierly run. No interceptions in seven games for the Mater Dei quarterback. pic.twitter.com/wO7oTrINTZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 21, 2024

Another coach whose team has played both schools, Servite’s Chris Reinert, said, “I would have told you last year Mater Dei was significantly better and St. John Bosco beat them 28-0. They’re both top of the class. It’s one of those games no one is going in with a decided advantage. It’s whichever team can execute better.”

Close to 7,000 tickets had been sold by Tuesday with capacity at 9,000.

The biggest rivalry game in City Section football should produce the largest crowd for a high school game at SoFi Stadium. Close to 13,000 in tickets had been sold by Monday. The first two levels, which can seat 30,000, have been opened for Garfield-Roosevelt.

The Black Eyed Peas play an epic halftime show to raise money during the East LA Classic high school football game between Garfield and Roosevelt at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum… pic.twitter.com/aID20WbZcC — Craig Weston (@CraigWeston1) October 22, 2022

It’s the week of distractions for players and coaches, with interviews, banquets, pep rallies and constant phone calls seeking tickets. There will be a JV game at 3:30 p.m., followed by girls flag football at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. Students will be dismissed early from both schools. Dual homecoming activities happen before the varsity game and at halftime, the Black Eyed Peas will perform.

Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez isn’t letting his players watch the halftime entertainment. “They’re there to play a football game,” he said. “We’ll record it and do as our film review.”

Even though Garfield is 6-2 and Roosevelt is 3-5, ignore the records. Roosevelt has had injury issues but this is the game when everyone gets healthy.

“I can play with a cast, right?” is the typical question asked by Garfield and Roosevelt players this week.

“Nobody is injured for this game,” Roosevelt coach Ernesto Ceja said.

Hernandez is feeling real pressure. His wife, Martha, is a Garfield graduate and his son, Noah, is a senior offensive guard.

“Make sure you win. It’s your son’s senior year. Don’t screw it up,” Martha says.

Martha, like all Garfield and Roosevelt fans, means business.