High School Sports

Southern Section high school volleyball playoff scores and schedule

Palos Verdes players celebrate while sweeping Capistrano Valley Christian in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Palos Verdes swept Capistrano Valley Christian in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Southern Section playoffs

Wednesday’s Results

DIVISION 1

Pool A — First Round

Sierra Canyon d. Temecula Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23

Marymount d. Mira Costa, 23-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 15-8

Pool B — First Round

Mater Dei d. Los Alamitos, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23

Redondo Union d. Huntington Beach, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

DIVISION 2

First Round

Saugus d. Marlborough, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Aliso Niguel d. Sunny Hills, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22

Ontario Christian d. Mayfield, 18-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7

Santa Margarita d. Redlands, 25- 18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16

Palos Verdes d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16

Newport Harbor d. Yorba Linda, 25-17, 25-12, 25-15

La Canada d. San Juan Hills, 25-23, 17-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-7

Oaks Christian d. Rancho Christian, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19

Etiwanda d. Alemany, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

JSerra d. San Marcos, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-18

Corona Centennial d. Crescenta Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

South Torrance d. Tesoro, 27-25, 25-14, 25-20

Orange Lutheran d. Village Christian, 25-11, 25-21, 25-11

Thousand Oaks d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 14-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 17-15

West Ranch d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24

Murrieta Valley d. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

DIVISION 3

First Round

Upland d. Temecula Prep, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Bishop Montgomery d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 3-2

Bishop Diego d. Trabuco Hills, 23-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-6

Marina d. Beckman, 25-23,25-15, 25-18

Beaumont d. Citrus Valley, 3-0

Cypress d. Corona Santiago, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21

St. Margaret’s d. Paloma Valley, 3-2

Long Beach Poly d. Woodcrest Christian, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21

Chaparral d. North Torrance, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Lakewood St. Joseph d. Placentia Valencia, 3-0

Windward d. Pasadena Poly, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14

Agoura d. Warren, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Long Beach Wilson d. Arcadia, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18

Dana Hills d. Anaheim Canyon, 3-1

DIVISION 6

Sultana d. Fullerton, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24, 25-20

DIVISION 8

Eastside d. Avalon, 3-1

DIVISION 10

First Round

Bassett d. Shalhevet, 3-0

Delphi Academy d. Besant Hill, 3-0

Thursday’s schedule

(All games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

DIVISION 3

Royal at Rosary Academy

Downey at Torrance

DIVISION 4

Dos Pueblos at Sant Fe

Culver City at Sonora

San Marino at Rancho Cucamonga

Quartz Hill at La Palma Kennedy

Xavier Prep at Bishop Amat

Chadwick at El Toro

Lighthouse Christian at Campbell Hall

Jurupa Valley at Glendora

El Dorado at San Dimas

Linfield Christian at Sage Hill

Northwood at Burbank Burroughs

Millikan at Heritage Christian

West Valley at Santa Monica

Santa Barbara at Hillcrest

Desert Christian Academy at Newbury Park, 3:30 p.m.

Portola at Glendale

DIVISION 5

Villanova Prep at Loam Linda Academy, 5 p.m.

Whitney at La Salle

Lakewood at Hesperia Christian

Summit at Kaiser

Camarillo at La Serna

La Habra at Troy

Monrovia at Corona

Cerritos at Faith Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Geffen Academy at Louisville

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Palm Desert

Valencia at Highland

Orange County Pacifica Christian at Moorpark

Cate at Flintridge Prep

Mayfair at Ventura

Arlington at St. Anthony

Canyon Country Canyon at Wiseburn DaVinci

DIVISION 6

Tustin at South Pasadena

Lancaster Desert Christian at Norwalk

CAMUS at Western Christian

Keppel at Oak Hills

Santa Rosa Academy at Pomona Catholic

Costa Mesa at Don Lugo

Samuell Academy at Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.

San Jacinto at Walnut

Trinity Classical Academy at San Jacinto Valley

Grand Terrace at Segerstrom

Elsinore at Liberty

Claremont at Oakwood

Paramount at St. Bonaventure

Garden Grove Pacifica at Crossroads

Gabrielino at Grace Brethren

DIVISION 7

San Jacinto Leadership Academy at Paraclete, 5 p.m.

Alta Loma at South Hills

Firebaugh at Beacon Hill

Patriot at Coachella Valley

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Laguna Beach

Barstow at San Luis Obispo Classical

Ramona Convent at Knight

Chino at Apple Valley

Nordhoff at Godinez, 5 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Orange Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Whittier at Pasadena Marshall

Eisenhower at Schurr

Wildwood at Oxford Academy

St. Paul at Rancho Alamitos

Sierra Vista at Covina

Acaciawood Academy at Northview

DIVISION 8

Lawndale at Charter Oak

Big Bear at Westminster La Quinta

Estancia (Coast #2) at Katella

Silver Valley at Academy of Academic Excellence, 4 p.m.

Western at Granite Hills

Vistamar at Muir

Edgewood at Indio

Palm Springs at Bell Gardens

AB Miller at Norte Vista

Riverside Notre Dame at Palmdale Aerospace Academy

Coastal Christian at Milken

University Prep at La Sierra Academy

Garden Grove at Canyon Springs

Ontario at Buckley

DIVISION 9

Hueneme at South El Monte, 5 p.m.

River Springs Magnolia at Indian Springs, 5 p.m.

Riverside North at Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Newport Christian at Anaheim

Inglewood at Azusa

Rancho Verde at Thacher, 5 p.m.

Redlands Adventist at Rialto

Cal Lutheran at Glendale Adventist

Channel Islands at San Gorgonio

Century at San Gabriel Academy

Desert Mirage at St. Pius X-St, Matthias

Bolsa Grande at Downey Calvary Chapel

Holy Martyrs at Loara

Nogales at Ojai Valley

Garden Grove Santiago at Glenn

DIVISION 10

Coast Union at Mesa Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Victor Valley Christian

New Covenant at Ambassador Christian

Eastside Christian at Magnolia Science

Providence at Ganesha

Crossroads Christian at Arroyo Valley

Legacy Prep at Packinghouse Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Waverly at Rosemead

Animo Leadership at Lucerne Valley, 5 p.m.

Calvary Baptist at Grove

NOVA Academy Early College at Compton Early College

Mesrobian at Cathedral City

Malibu at Victor Valley

Desert Chapel at California School for the Deaf Riverside

Second round of pool play in Division 1 Tues., Oct. 29; third round Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.

Second round games in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Oct. 26; quarterfinals Wed., Oct. 30; semifinals Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9.

