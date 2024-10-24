Southern Section high school volleyball playoff scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Southern Section playoffs
Wednesday’s Results
DIVISION 1
Pool A — First Round
Sierra Canyon d. Temecula Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23
Marymount d. Mira Costa, 23-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 15-8
Pool B — First Round
Mater Dei d. Los Alamitos, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23
Redondo Union d. Huntington Beach, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
DIVISION 2
First Round
Saugus d. Marlborough, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
Aliso Niguel d. Sunny Hills, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22
Ontario Christian d. Mayfield, 18-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7
Santa Margarita d. Redlands, 25- 18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16
Palos Verdes d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16
Newport Harbor d. Yorba Linda, 25-17, 25-12, 25-15
La Canada d. San Juan Hills, 25-23, 17-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-7
Oaks Christian d. Rancho Christian, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19
Etiwanda d. Alemany, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
JSerra d. San Marcos, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-18
Corona Centennial d. Crescenta Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
South Torrance d. Tesoro, 27-25, 25-14, 25-20
Orange Lutheran d. Village Christian, 25-11, 25-21, 25-11
Thousand Oaks d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 14-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 17-15
West Ranch d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24
Murrieta Valley d. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
DIVISION 3
First Round
Upland d. Temecula Prep, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Bishop Montgomery d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 3-2
Bishop Diego d. Trabuco Hills, 23-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-6
Marina d. Beckman, 25-23,25-15, 25-18
Beaumont d. Citrus Valley, 3-0
Cypress d. Corona Santiago, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21
St. Margaret’s d. Paloma Valley, 3-2
Long Beach Poly d. Woodcrest Christian, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21
Chaparral d. North Torrance, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
Lakewood St. Joseph d. Placentia Valencia, 3-0
Windward d. Pasadena Poly, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14
Agoura d. Warren, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Long Beach Wilson d. Arcadia, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18
Dana Hills d. Anaheim Canyon, 3-1
DIVISION 6
Sultana d. Fullerton, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24, 25-20
DIVISION 8
Eastside d. Avalon, 3-1
DIVISION 10
First Round
Bassett d. Shalhevet, 3-0
Delphi Academy d. Besant Hill, 3-0
Thursday’s schedule
(All games at 6 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
DIVISION 3
Royal at Rosary Academy
Downey at Torrance
DIVISION 4
Dos Pueblos at Sant Fe
Culver City at Sonora
San Marino at Rancho Cucamonga
Quartz Hill at La Palma Kennedy
Xavier Prep at Bishop Amat
Chadwick at El Toro
Lighthouse Christian at Campbell Hall
Jurupa Valley at Glendora
El Dorado at San Dimas
Linfield Christian at Sage Hill
Northwood at Burbank Burroughs
Millikan at Heritage Christian
West Valley at Santa Monica
Santa Barbara at Hillcrest
Desert Christian Academy at Newbury Park, 3:30 p.m.
Portola at Glendale
DIVISION 5
Villanova Prep at Loam Linda Academy, 5 p.m.
Whitney at La Salle
Lakewood at Hesperia Christian
Summit at Kaiser
Camarillo at La Serna
La Habra at Troy
Monrovia at Corona
Cerritos at Faith Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Geffen Academy at Louisville
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Palm Desert
Valencia at Highland
Orange County Pacifica Christian at Moorpark
Cate at Flintridge Prep
Mayfair at Ventura
Arlington at St. Anthony
Canyon Country Canyon at Wiseburn DaVinci
DIVISION 6
Tustin at South Pasadena
Lancaster Desert Christian at Norwalk
CAMUS at Western Christian
Keppel at Oak Hills
Santa Rosa Academy at Pomona Catholic
Costa Mesa at Don Lugo
Samuell Academy at Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.
San Jacinto at Walnut
Trinity Classical Academy at San Jacinto Valley
Grand Terrace at Segerstrom
Elsinore at Liberty
Claremont at Oakwood
Paramount at St. Bonaventure
Garden Grove Pacifica at Crossroads
Gabrielino at Grace Brethren
DIVISION 7
San Jacinto Leadership Academy at Paraclete, 5 p.m.
Alta Loma at South Hills
Firebaugh at Beacon Hill
Patriot at Coachella Valley
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Laguna Beach
Barstow at San Luis Obispo Classical
Ramona Convent at Knight
Chino at Apple Valley
Nordhoff at Godinez, 5 p.m.
Laguna Blanca at Orange Vista, 4:30 p.m.
Whittier at Pasadena Marshall
Eisenhower at Schurr
Wildwood at Oxford Academy
St. Paul at Rancho Alamitos
Sierra Vista at Covina
Acaciawood Academy at Northview
DIVISION 8
Lawndale at Charter Oak
Big Bear at Westminster La Quinta
Estancia (Coast #2) at Katella
Silver Valley at Academy of Academic Excellence, 4 p.m.
Western at Granite Hills
Vistamar at Muir
Edgewood at Indio
Palm Springs at Bell Gardens
AB Miller at Norte Vista
Riverside Notre Dame at Palmdale Aerospace Academy
Coastal Christian at Milken
University Prep at La Sierra Academy
Garden Grove at Canyon Springs
Ontario at Buckley
DIVISION 9
Hueneme at South El Monte, 5 p.m.
River Springs Magnolia at Indian Springs, 5 p.m.
Riverside North at Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Newport Christian at Anaheim
Inglewood at Azusa
Rancho Verde at Thacher, 5 p.m.
Redlands Adventist at Rialto
Cal Lutheran at Glendale Adventist
Channel Islands at San Gorgonio
Century at San Gabriel Academy
Desert Mirage at St. Pius X-St, Matthias
Bolsa Grande at Downey Calvary Chapel
Holy Martyrs at Loara
Nogales at Ojai Valley
Garden Grove Santiago at Glenn
DIVISION 10
Coast Union at Mesa Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Pacific Lutheran at Victor Valley Christian
New Covenant at Ambassador Christian
Eastside Christian at Magnolia Science
Providence at Ganesha
Crossroads Christian at Arroyo Valley
Legacy Prep at Packinghouse Christian, 3:45 p.m.
Waverly at Rosemead
Animo Leadership at Lucerne Valley, 5 p.m.
Calvary Baptist at Grove
NOVA Academy Early College at Compton Early College
Mesrobian at Cathedral City
Malibu at Victor Valley
Desert Chapel at California School for the Deaf Riverside
Second round of pool play in Division 1 Tues., Oct. 29; third round Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.
Second round games in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Oct. 26; quarterfinals Wed., Oct. 30; semifinals Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9.
